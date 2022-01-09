Listing LeBron James’ 3 best performances in Eastern Conference Finals

Four-time NBA champion LeBron James is in his 19th season in the league. The 37-year-old is averaging 28.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game, almost single-handedly leading the LA Lakers' title charge. In the last ten games, he has scored 30 points or more in all but one fixture; logging 26 points against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Before moving to the Lakers in 2018, James spent 15 years as a dominant force in the Eastern Conference. He made the Eastern Conference Finals ten times with the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers during that period.

His consistency, especially deep in the playoffs is something that sets him apart from other players. On multiple occasions in the Eastern Conference, James has had some memorable nights, showing up when it mattered the most.

On that note, here's a look at LeBron James’ three best performances in Eastern Conference Finals:

#3 Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics – 2018 Playoffs

On May 25th, 2018, LeBron James showed up in a win-or-go-home situation to force a Game 7.

The Boston Celtics held a 3-2 lead going into Game 6 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, and James was busy right from the tip-off. In the second quarter, he exploded at the offensive end, scoring 17 points including three buckets from beyond the arc. The Cavaliers outscored the Celtics by 16 points in the second quarter.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral



34.0 PPG

9.1 RPG

9.0 APG

1.4 SPG

1.0 BPG



53 FG%

34 3P%

74 FT%





LeBron James in the 2018 Playoffs34.0 PPG9.1 RPG9.0 APG1.4 SPG1.0 BPG53 FG%34 3P%74 FT% LeBron James in the 2018 Playoffs34.0 PPG9.1 RPG9.0 APG1.4 SPG1.0 BPG53 FG%34 3P%74 FT%🔥🔥🔥https://t.co/eiJbaekL8m

Terry Rozier, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown scored a combined 70 points, but the Celtics fell short by ten points. LeBron James was dominant in the Cavaliers' 109-99 victory, logging 46 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists.

He was defensively active as well, recording three steals and a block. After saving the Cavaliers from elimination, James had another strong performance in Game 7 as his team progressed to the NBA Finals.

#2 Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons – 2007 Playoffs

LeBron James was determined to get past the Detroit Pistons to reach his first-ever NBA Finals in 2007.

The Pistons had beaten the Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Semi-finals just a year ago, so James was not about to let that happen again. On 31st May, 2007, with the series tied at two wins apiece, the Pistons could not put the brakes on James.

LeBron James scored 18 field goals in the game, securing the win for his team in second overtime. He was the only player in the Cavaliers roster who made a bucket after regulation time.

James scored all of the Cavaliers’ 18 points in both overtimes, giving them a 109-107 victory, and also made the game-winning basket. The 22-year-old ended the game with 48 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. Thanks to his single-handed display of offensive brilliance, the match got the name 'LeBron’s 48 special'.

#1 Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic – 2009 Playoffs

On May 20th, 2009, the Cleveland Cavaliers faced the Orlando Magic in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

LeBron James was clinical in a neck-to-neck battle, contributing offensively right from the start. After scoring ten points in the first quarter, James shot 87.5% from the field in the second, making seven of his eight attempts.

🏹 @Precision80



35.3 PPG (Career Playoff High)

7.3 APG

9.1 RPG

1.6 SPG

1.0 BPG

2.7 TOV (Career Playoff Low)

51/33/75 Splits

61.8% TS

37.3 PER (Career Playoff High)



One of the Best Playoffs Ever, from the LeBron James in the 2008-2009 Playoffs:35.3 PPG (Career Playoff High)7.3 APG9.1 RPG1.6 SPG1.0 BPG2.7 TOV (Career Playoff Low)51/33/75 Splits61.8% TS37.3 PER (Career Playoff High)One of the Best Playoffs Ever, from the LeBron James in the 2008-2009 Playoffs:35.3 PPG (Career Playoff High)7.3 APG9.1 RPG1.6 SPG1.0 BPG2.7 TOV (Career Playoff Low)51/33/75 Splits61.8% TS37.3 PER (Career Playoff High)One of the Best Playoffs Ever, from the 👑 https://t.co/nU3kZOMoDj

LeBron James contributed to the box score consistently across the four quarters, ending the game with 49 points, six rebounds, eight assists, two steals and three blocks.

In 42 minutes, he attempted 30 field goals, and made 20 of them. However, it was Rashard Lewis’ night, as he made the go-ahead three to give the Orlando Magic a one-point lead with 14.7 seconds left on the clock. The Cavaliers missed two buckets after that, and ended up losing the game 107-106.

