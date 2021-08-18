Listing LeBron James' 5 lowest scoring seasons based on PPG

LeBron James has already appeared in 18 NBA seasons. The 2021-22 NBA season will be his 19th year in the league. In the past almost-two decades, Bron has accomplished pretty much everything.

He is a 17-time All-Star, a 4-time NBA Championship winner, a 4-time MVP, and a 4-time Finals MVP. For his achievements, it is only natural that he is considered by many as one of the greatest to ever play the game of basketball.

All-Stars putting in early work ⭐️⭐️@KingJames: 9 pts@AntDavis23: 8 pts pic.twitter.com/6rR01kNJHZ — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 24, 2020

LeBron James was an extraordinary player from the moment he stepped on the court. His aura on and off-the court is still comparable to a supernova; after all, King James made the whole league revolve around him.

Even die-hard James Haters can't help but be washed away by the exceptional performances he delivers night-after-night, year-after-year.

LeBron James' 5 lowest scoring seasons

James is undeniably among the top 5 top scorers of all time. The variety of picks available in his shot bag allows him to go against any kind of defender or team.

Mind you, Bron Sr. has been one of the most well studied players of the last two decades. Teams have strategized of ways to stop him endlessly and yet LeBron is still going strong after all these years.

The dominance he has displayed while on offense, literally dunking whenever he feels the want or need, has desensitied us towards his phenomenal numbers. To even acknowledge just how brilliant LeBron James has been, we will highlight his five 'worst' scoring seasons based on points per game.

For a better flow, we have listed the seasons from earliest to latest.

#1 2003-04 (20.9 PPG in Regular season)

His lowest regular season scoring came in his debut season. Rookie LeBron James is, by the stats, the lowest scorer of his life. But how can we ignore the sheer improbability of his statlines in 2003-04, his no-regard-for-human-life attacking style, and the unprecedented athleticism he displayed while playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers?

An autographed LeBron rookie card might be sold for up to $1.2M at an auction. 😮💰 pic.twitter.com/DFiFs9UUyc — theScore (@theScore) August 10, 2021

The year 2003-04 may have been the lowest PPG season for James but it ranks as one of the greatest debut seasons by a rookie. That same year, the former Cavalier averaged 5.9 assists, 5.5 rebounds and a 41.7 field goal percentage.

Numbers like these can only be posted by a future Hall of Fame member and the league collectively acknowledged his potential by awarding him the Rookie of the year award.

#2 2014-15 (25.3 PPG in Regular season)

LeBron scores in the 2015 NBA Finals - Game Three

On June 10, 2015, LeBron James played against the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the NBA Finals series. If anybody has ever truly scared the team from Oakland, it was King James that day.

LeBron played like a man possessed. Dropping 40 points, snatching 12 rebounds, and registering 8 assists, he would single-handedly overwhelm the Step Curry-led team for a resounding win.

In the very same year, LeBron James averaged 25.3 points per game in his regular season, cementing it as one of the 5 lowest scoring seasons of his incredible career.

Edited by Rohit Mishra