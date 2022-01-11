Listing LeBron James' Top 3 NBA seasons based on number of triple-doubles

LeBron James. Year 19. Arguably the NBA GOAT. Those three things continue to be connected and heard over and over again and with good reason, because James is looking as stunning as ever, even after recently turning 37.

In his most recent outing, James again put up tremendous numbers for the LA Lakers. He scored 35 points, while also recording nine rebounds and seven assists. Although James was dominant, making 14 of his 19 field goals, the LA Lakers again fell in a 30-point outing from "The King," with a 127-119 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

James might be in the MVP discussion again, especially if the Lakers (21-10) manage to finish in the top 4 in the Western Conference. They are seventh, 6.5 games behind the fourth-place Grizzlies.

LeBron James' Top 3 NBA seasons in terms of regular-season triple-doubles

Whatever the situation is at the end of the year, James has definitely earned more respect for his abilities and his endurance. After all, he remains in the discussion of the best player in the world today, even after years of undisputed domination in that aspect.

This article lists his top three seasons in terms of triple-doubles.

"The King" is fifth on the all-time list of most triple-doubles, with 102. He is fourth with three triple-doubles this season.

No. 3 2016-17 season | 13

2017 NBA Finals – Game 5

The 2016-17 season saw James and his Cleveland Cavaliers enter as reigning champions but ended with the team falling in the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors and Kevin Durant.

Still, the Cavs finished second in the East with a 51-31 record and then easily reached the Finals with a 12-1 record in three rounds against the Eastern competition.

In the regular season, James averaged 26.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game, along with 1.2 steals and a 55/36/67 shooting split. Moreover, he recorded 13 triple-doubles in 74 games.

He was third in triple-doubles that year, behind Russell Westbrook's record of 42 and James Harden (22).

No. 2: 2019-20 season | 13

2020 NBA Finals – Game 6

The 2019-20 season saw a dominant regular season from James and the Lakers after the arrival of Anthony Davis in the offseason. The team dominated the Western Conference and reached the NBA Finals, even after the world stopped due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The team won the NBA championship, and James was named the Finals' Most Valuable Player. In the regular season, he was in the MVP discussion as well. Giannis Antetokounmpo won the award and "The King" was second.

The Lakers went 52-19 in the shortened regular season, and James led the NBA in assists per game with 10.2. He averaged 25.3 points and 7.8 rebounds per game with a 49/35/69 shooting split.

Also, he recorded 13 triple-doubles in 67 appearances, matching his second-best tally, even in fewer games. James was tied for second in triple-doubles, behind Luka Doncic's 17.

No. 1: 2017-18 season | 18

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics – 2018 Eastern Conference finals.

Many still say the 2017-18 season was the best in LBJ's career in terms of individual dominance, physical condition and basketball IQ. It might be hard to argue that, but there might be some discussion with the 2012-13 campaign from "The King."

Either way, James' 2017-18 regular season was impressive individually, and he put Cleveland in the 2018 Finals after a crazy playoff run.

Golden State swept Cleveland in the Finals, but many still remember James' season tremendously. The Cavs went 50-32, and James averaged 27.5 points, 8.6 rebounds, 9.1 assists and 1.4 steals per game with a 54/37/73 shooting splits.

In terms of triple-doubles, James had 18, a career high and the second-most in the league that year behind Russell Westbrook (25).

