Listing LeBron James' Top 3 NBA seasons in terms of points per game

LeBron James is putting up yet another fantastic season for the LA Lakers and is looking like the main candidate to win the NBA's scoring title in the regular season if he plays the required number of games (he needs to play at least 58 games to rank among the league leaders).

Such an achievement is unprecedented for a player of LeBron James' age (37). Regardless, his performance level heading into the 19th season of his NBA career is already an unheard of accomplishment.

James is currently averaging 29.1 points per game, which would rank second in the entire NBA if he qualified (he has not played enough games yet) and would be the fourth-highest of his career. James has already led the NBA in points per game (in the 2007-08 season) and assists per game in his career (in the 2019-20 season) and he's just one of six players to ever do it.

LeBron James' Top 3 NBA seasons based on point-per-game average

Moreover, James could become the NBA's all-time leading scorer mid-way through the 2022-23 season if he maintains this consistency as he closes in on the all-time record held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with 38387 points in his regular-season career.

In this article, however, we'll be looking at averages instead of totals, and looking at LeBron James' Top 3 (full) NBA seasons in terms of point-per-game average.

Without further ado, let us take a look.

#3 2009-10 NBA season | 29.7 PPG

James in 2010 with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

If LeBron James completes the 2021-22 NBA season with his current PPG average, he would finish the season with an average of over 29 points per game for the fourth time in his career, and his first since the 2009-10 campaign.

In the final season of his first stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers, James won his second NBA MVP award and his second in a row, averaging 29.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game.

He scored 2258 points in 76 games, which is his third-best tally of points per game in a single NBA season. Moreover, he ranked second in points per game in the 2009-10 season, behind Kevin Durant.

#2 2007-08 NBA season | 30 PPG

James in 2008 with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Coming off his first NBA Finals appearance in 2007, LeBron James put up another great season for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2007-08 campaign. Although the Boston Celtics eliminated the Cavs in a thrilling seven-game series in the second round of the 2008 postseason, James showed that he was as elite as anyone in the league.

He averaged 30 points per game in the regular season and also added 7.9 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game. James led the NBA in points per game that year, winning his only scoring title so far.

"The King" led the Cavs to a 45-37 record in the regular season and finished fourth in the NBA MVP voting, behind Kobe Bryant, Chris Paul and Kevin Garnett.

#1 2005-06 NBA season | 31.4 PPG

James going to the basket during an NBA game in his early years in the league.

The 2005-06 NBA season was LeBron James' best in terms of points per game, as he averaged 31.4 PPG over 79 appearances. James scored 2478 points that year, his career-high for a single campaign.

James was only 20-years-old when the season started, and he put up a great all-around season, also averaging seven rebounds and 6.6 assists per game, while making 48% of his field goals.

After leading the Cavs to a 50-32 record in the regular season, James made his postseason debut, leading his team to the second round of the playoffs with tremendous displays of his greatness.

Edited by Adam Dickson