Listing Miami Heat's 3 most key players this postseason | NBA Playoffs 2022

Talks of the Miami Heat crashing out in the Eastern Conference finals at the hands of the Boston Celtics have been making the rounds. But those claims seem to have dwindled after Game 3 at TD Garden.

The Heat have continued to stun the basketball community with their doggedness and ability to pull a win even when all the chips are stacked against them. They have continuously proven that they are a strong team and could possibly be the 2022 NBA champions.

They sent Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks packing in the first round, ending the series in five games. Although the Philadelphia 76ers were the favorites to win the second-round series, the Heat triumphed with a 4-2 series victory.

Some players have been phenomenal this postseason, giving the team its best winning chance. Let's take a look at some key players for the team.

3 key players for the Miami Heat this postseason

#1 Max Strus

Max Strus #31 of the Miami Heat shoots a three pointer against the Boston Celtics in Game 2.

With the regular season Tyler Herro had, he was expected to be explosive in the playoffs, but Max Strus has been that reliable starter for the Heat.

Having had his best regular season campaign yet, Max Strus is also having a swell run in his first real playoff opportunity. The forward has represented the Heat in every game this postseason and has been in the starting lineup for all of them.

Strus has been very impactful for the Heat in these playoffs, shooting 41.7%. He has recorded a better shooting percentage than Herro and currently leads the Heat in three-pointers made.

Strus averaged three made threes per game in 8.3 attempts, thereby recording an accuracy of 36.2%. He has been a revelation for the Heat and could secure his first championship ring.

#2 Bam Adebayo

Bam Adebayo #13 of the Miami Heat reacts after a basket in the fourth quarter against the Boston Celtics.

Bam Adebayo had a slow start in the playoffs this season but has quickly hit his stride. He has been vital for the Heat on both ends, putting up stellar performances to lead the team to the conference finals.

His best outing came in Game 3 against the Boston Celtics, where he recorded a near triple-double with 31 points, 10 rebounds and six assists to give his team the win. As the team's rim protector, Adebayo leads them in rebounds, averaging 7.7 per game.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA Bam Adebayo steps up BIG TIME to lead the Heat to the W Bam Adebayo steps up BIG TIME to lead the Heat to the W 💪 https://t.co/tL3yh07pac

He also leads the team in blocks, posting an average of 0.9 blocks per game. Bam Bam is second on the team in points, field goals, two-point field goals and free throws.

#3 Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat warms up before Game 3.

Jimmy Butler continues to play his role as the Miami Heat's scoring powerhouse.

He is largely the reason the franchise stands a chance of becoming the Eastern Conference champions and possibly the 2022 title champions. The guard has been magnificent on both ends.

StatMuse @statmuse Jimmy Butler is the 2nd player in NBA history with



45+ points

0 turnovers

0 fouls



in a playoff game, joining Dominique Wilkins. Jimmy Butler is the 2nd player in NBA history with45+ points0 turnovers0 foulsin a playoff game, joining Dominique Wilkins. https://t.co/lR2JRKDwvv

He leads the team in shooting with an average of 28.1 points per game. The six-time All-Star has posted 40+ points on three occasions in the playoffs. A similar feat was attained by Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is considered to be the best player in the NBA.

Butler has recorded more steals than any player on the Heat's roster. He also led the league in steals, having recorded an average of 2.2 steals per game. He is a crucial piece of the Heat's title hopes and has proven repeatedly that he is hungry for his first title.

