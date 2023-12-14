Listing NBA's top 5 3-point leaders of all-time

The three-pointer has arguably surpassed the dunk as the most popular shot in the NBA. Shooting has also become the prime commodity in the league that traditional big men have almost lost their value. Even most of today’s inside operators boast of a decent perimeter shot to make themselves relevant. In the age of pace and space, the team with superb shooting will always have a good chance of winning games.

Steph Curry has revolutionized the game with his ability to hit triples. Most defenses take into account deadly shooters as soon as they cross halfcourt. Launching three-pointers during a fastbreak no longer causes a conniption among coaches. Three points beats two every time, hence the shot from behind the arc isn’t likely going out of style soon.

More than anytime in NBA history, the three-pointer has become the ultimate weapon. It was used to great effect in the past. The shot has become a necessity to thrive in today’s game.

Here’s a look at the top 5 three-point shooters in NBA annals

#5 Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard’s second three-pointer in the game between the Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks gave him 2,451 triples. He moved past Kyle Korver who has 2,450. “Dame Time” needed two triples to insert himself into the top 5 leading into the said Pacers-Bucks game.

The former Portland Trail Blazers superstar nailed a wide-open triple following a pass from Brook Lopez. Milwaukee’s big man drove into the teeth of the defense before pushing the ball out to the waiting Lillard.

Kyle Korver promptly recorded a video to congratulate Damian Lillard.

#4 Reggie Miller

In the 1990s, Reggie Miller was the NBA’s three-point king. He terrorized defenses with his clutch shotmaking from behind the arc. The New York Knicks were often the victims of his uncanny ability to hit big-game shots from deep.

Miller once led the league in three-point field goals made before Ray Allen passed him on February 10, 2011. The Pacers legend was the first to hit at least 2,000 triples and finished with 2,560 in his career.

#3 James Harden

At one time, James Harden was arguably the NBA’s deadliest scorer. Part of his repertoire was his three-pointers, particularly the step-back variations. No other player in the league has scored more shots from long range based on that patented move.

“The Beard” has 2,795 three-pointers to his name. It may take him some time to move up the ladder as he is attempting just 5.8 triples this season. It is the lowest in his career since the 2011-12 season when he was still with the OKC Thunder.

#2 Ray Allen

Ray Allen was the shooting virtuoso that followed Reggie Miller’s footsteps. The former had a quiet and unassuming approach compared to the latter but just as deadly. Allen’s deadeye shooting was a big reason the Boston Celtics won the 2008 NBA Finals over the LA Lakers.

Allen was the three-point field goals made king from 2011 to 2021. He has 2,973 trifectas in his career.

#1 Steph Curry

Who else could it be?

The “Baby-Faced Assassin” has been tearing through the NBA’s record books when it comes to three-point shooting. Nobody has shot with more volume and consistency than the Golden State Warriors superstar.

Steph Curry has 3,496 triples and may be the first to breach the 4,000 mark before he retires. This season, he is attempting 12.0 three-pointers, hitting 5.0 of them. Curry’s 42.2% clip from deep is just ridiculous considering how much opponents mark him on defense.

The two-time MVP made the three-pointer almost as the great equalizer in basketball. Players who are not gifted physically and are not normally athletic can still make an impact in the NBA with outside shooting.