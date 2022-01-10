Listing Stephen Curry’s 3 best performances in Western Conference Finals

Three-time NBA champion Stephen Curry has had quite a career in the league so far. Since being drafted by the Golden State Warriors in the 2009 NBA Draft, Curry has displayed unmatched range and quickness in his deep shots. He is also one of the most entertaining guards in the NBA.

Since 2013, Stephen Curry has been a regular in the playoffs, except for the last two seasons. In the current campaign, he has led the Warriors’ title charge by putting in strong performances almost every night.

In five visits to the Western Conference Finals, Stephen Curry has averaged 29.5 points, and has been one of the Warriors’ most reliable players. On that note, here's a look at Curry’s three best performances in the Western Conference Finals:

#3 vs Houston Rockets – 2015 Playoffs

The Golden State Warriors beat the New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies in the 2015 playoffs to meet James Harden, who led the Houston Rockets to the Western Conference Finals.

This was Stephen Curry’s first appearance in the Conference Finals, and he showed up with strong performances in Game 1 and 2. On May 23rd, 2015, the Warriors entered Game 3 with a 2-0 lead, and blew out the Rockets by 35 points.

Curry missed two three-pointers in the first half, but in the second, he shot a perfect five of five from beyond the arc.

He finished the game with 40 points from twelve field goals, five rebounds and seven assists. Curry’s explosive performance helped the Warriors to a 3-0 lead, and they went on to win the series in five games.

#2 vs Portland Trail Blazers – 2019 Playoffs

On May 20th, 2019, the Golden State Warriors went into Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals looking to a series sweep.

Meyers Leonard of the Trail Blazers scored a career-high 30 points, while the frontcourt duo of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum combined for 54 in a well-fought match-up. However, Stephen Curry was in a zone of his own, contributing in all aspects of the game.

Curry played 48 minutes in the game, logging 37 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists. He shot 44% from the field and 43.8% from beyond the arc.

He set the tone for the game, making five three-pointers in the first half. Draymond Green also logged a triple double with 18 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists. The Warriors won the match-up 119-117 in overtime to complete a series sweep.

#1 vs San Antonio Spurs – 2017 Playoffs

In the 2017 playoffs, the Golden State Warriors faced off against the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference Finals.

Game 1 turned out to be the closest game in the series, with the Warriors winning by only two points. In a closely contested matchup, Curry had a rough first quarter, scoring only one field goal in 12 minutes. However, he ended the game with 40 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

Most of Curry’s scoring came in the third quarter, shooting 70% from the field and 66.7% from beyond the arc.

Kawhi Leonard and LaMarcus Aldridge were the top performers for the San Antonio Spurs, combining for 54 of the team’s 111 points. Mostly silent in the fourth quarter, Curry made a crucial bucket with ten seconds left on the clock, putting the Warriors ahead by three points.

After that play, LaMarcus Aldridge missed a three-pointer to tie the game. The Warriors took Game One by a narrow two-point margin.

