Listing Stephen Curry's 3 best playoff games in terms of three-pointers made

Stephen Curry, a.k.a., Baby-Faced Assassin, has been outdoing himself year after year. The Golden State Warriors' point guard is currently in his 13th season in the NBA, and is averaging 43.2% from the deep. In the ongoing season, Curry is leading the league with 126 made three-pointers.

Stephen Curry has only missed the playoffs in his last two seasons after making his first playoff appearance in 2012-13. Injuries in the roster have been a major reason, but that could change with Klay Thompson's expected return to the Golden State Warriors rotation.

Stephen Curry is closing in on Ray Allen's all-time three-pointer record

Stephen Curry (2958) is on the cusp of beating Ray Allen (2,973) for most three-pointers made in NBA history. He is well on course to becoming the first player in league history to hit 3000 three-pointers.

On that note, here's a look at Stephen Curry's three best playoff games in terms of three-pointers made.

#3 vs Memphis Grizzlies - 8 three-pointers (2015)

On May 15th, 2015, the Golden State Warriors went into Game 6 of the Western Conference Semi-finals against the Memphis Grizzlies with a chance to wrap the series.

Stephen Curry and the Warriors shot well in the first quarter, leading by 13 points. The Grizzlies struggled to find their way back into the game, with Curry shooting 61.5% from the deep.

Curry recorded 32 points, ten assists and six rebounds. He made eight three-pointers in the game, giving the Warriors a consistent scoring boost. Marc Gasol led the Memphis Grizzlies in scoring with 21 points, despite shooting only 30.4% from the field.

The series ended with a 108-95 victory for the Golden State Warriors in the sixth game.

#2 vs Portland Trail Blazers - 9 three-pointers (2019)

The 2018-19 season was competitive in the Western Conference, as five teams finished with 50 or more wins. The Golden State Warriors led the pack with 57 wins, securing home-court advantage.

On May 14th, 2019, the Warriors took on the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

Stephen Curry rose to the fore, as he does in big games, making nine of his 15 attempted three-pointers in the game. He led both teams in scoring with 36 points. He also registered six rebounds and seven assists.

The Portland Trail Blazers had five players scoring in double digits, but were outscored 116-94 in Game 1 at the Oracle Arena. The Golden State Warriors went on to sweep the Blazers in four games.

#1 vs Cleveland Cavaliers - 9 three-pointers (2018)

In the 2017-18 season, the Golden State Warriors finished second to the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference standings. However, in the Western Conference Finals, the Warriors beat the Rockets 4-3 to reach their fourth NBA Finals with Stephen Curry.

On June 3rd, 2018, in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, the Warriors put on a strong first half. They played as a unit, with their big three of Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson recording a combined 79 points.

Stephen Curry led the game in scoring with 33 points, with most of those points coming from the deep. He attempted 17 three-pointers, making nine of them. The Golden State Warriors eventually won 122-103 to lead the series 2-0.

