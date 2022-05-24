Listing Stephen Curry's 3 highest-scoring games in the NBA Playoffs during his career

Stephen Curry's Golden State Warriors are just one win away from reaching the NBA Finals for the sixth time since 2015. The point guard led the team to a 109-100 win over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals, which gave Golden State a seemingly insurmountable 3-0 lead.

Curry scored 31 points and dished out 11 assists. He made 10 of his 20 field goals, five of his 10 attempts from the three-point line and all six of his free throws.

Curry and his Warriors are on the verge of reaching the finals for the sixth time in the last eight seasons after dominating the Mavericks and Luka Doncic in the Western Conference finals.

Curry will be looking to win his fourth championship and possibly his first Finals MVP award once the Warriors close the Mavs out (if they do).

Stephen Curry's top three highest-scoring games in the NBA Playoffs during his career

The point guard has played 126 postseason games in his career and averages 26.6 points per game (ninth all-time among players with 50 appearances in the postseason) and has posted a 45/40/89 shooting split in the playoffs.

In this article, we will look at Stephen Curry's top three games with the most points in his career in the postseason.

#3. 40 points

Stephen Curry is one of many NBA superstars who have not achieved a 50-point game in the playoffs, but the Warriors' point guard hasn't really needed to go for it for his team to succeed consistently.

In terms of 40-point games, Curry has achieved six games of at least 40 points in his career in the playoffs. Out of those games, four have been exactly 40-point nights.

The first of those came in the first round of the 2015 postseason against the New Orleans Pelicans. He then added another in the 2015 Western Conference finals against the Houston Rockets.

Curry scored 40 points against the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 4 of a second-round series in the 2016 postseason, coming off the bench.

Curry's most recent game with exactly 40 points in the postseason came in the 2017 Western Conference finals against the San Antonio Spurs.

#2. 44 points

Golden State Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs - 2013 NBA Playoffs

In the Golden State Warriors' first postseason run with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson on board in 2013, Curry had tremendous performances in the playoffs, leading the team to the second round.

After the Warriors pulled an upset in the first round against the third seed of the Western Conference, the Denver Nuggets, the favored San Antonio Spurs were in the Dubs' way.

Those Spurs were one defensive rebound away from winning the 2013 NBA Finals, but their second-round series against the Warriors was certainly a big challenge on their way to the championship round.

In Game 1 of that series, Curry scored 44 points against the Spurs in only the seventh game of his playoff career.

He made 18 of his 35 field goals and six of his 14 three-pointers, while also recording 11 assists. However, the Spurs took a two-point win in double OT and went on to win the series in six games.

#1. 47 points

2019 NBA Finals - Game 6.

Stephen Curry's career-high in a single playoff game came in the 2019 finals, when he put up 47 points against the Toronto Raptors in Game 3.

Curry converted 14 of his 31 field goals in the game, along with six of 14 three-pointers and 13/14 from the free-throw line.

Curry also had eight rebounds and seven assists in the game, but the Warriors could not stop Kawhi Leonard's Toronto Raptors. The Warriors lost that game by 14 points at home.

Eventually, the Raptors won the series in six games and won the first title in franchise history.

