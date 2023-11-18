Listing all teams reportedly involved in Zach LaVine sweepstakes

It looks like the Chicago Bulls could be letting go of Zach Lavine. After reigniting hopes of a post-Derrick Rose Chicago Bulls finally competing for at least a deeper playoff run with Zach Lavine, Lonzo Ball, DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic and Alex Caruso leading the way, they are now in early troubles of getting relegated to the lottery, triggering a possibility that it could be time to break up the core and rebuild.

The rebuilding could begin by sending away the high-flying Lavine, who has even broken some Chicago Bulls records that were once held by Michael Jordan.

According to Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer, at least five teams have an interest in swinging a trade for Zach Lavine, and all of them are currently in the early mix for playoff contention.

The Athletic's Shams Charania, though, added that a sixth team is also interested in Lavine:

Teams interested in Zach Lavine

#1) Los Angeles Lakers

While LeBron James keeps on showing that he can still ball at age 38, there is no question that he is indeed aging.

However, playing with James alone already makes Lavine excited enough that his camp listed the Los Angeles Lakers among his preferred trade destinations.

It would be interesting how many players could be involved in a potential trade considering the bunch of role players the Lakers currently have.

#2) Miami Heat

Zach Lavine also listed the Miami Heat among his preferred trade destinations, and there could be a good chance that this might happen as the Chicago Bulls were once interested in Tyler Herro.

Tyler Herro was initially in the mix when the Miami Heat and the Portland Trail Blazers were trying to work out a trade for Damian Lillard with Herro being traded to a conduit team.

However, expect Miami to shop Herro again if Chicago looks to pull off a trade with them for Lavine.

#3) Philadelphia 76ers

While Tyrese Maxey has been balling out this season, all the more that James Harden is now gone, the Philadelphia 76ers might still want to get another scoring guard in Zach Lavine.

Lavine listed the Sixers, currently among the top contenders in the Eastern Conference, as a preferred trade destination.

The Bulls could swing for a Lavine trade with the Sixers especially since Philadelphia scored two future first-round picks in the Harden trade along with a pick swap option.

#4) San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs are said to be a potential trade destination for Zach Lavine as well. Who could pass on an opportunity to play alongside super rookie Victor Wembanyama?

Also, Lavine could find himself reuniting with Gregg Popovich, his Team USA head coach during the Tokyo Olympics.

#5) Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings are not exactly on Zach Lavine's list of preferred trade destinations, but at one point, they were pursuing him.

The Kings tried to sign Lavine, then a restricted free agent, during the 2018 offseason, and an offer sheet was already tendered. However, the Bulls matched the offer sheet, and Lavine stayed with them.

Interesting to note, though, that the Kings had a different front office then, so if they would still want to pursue Lavine, then their current top officials could also be keeping an eye on him.

#6) Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors were not in the list of teams Jake Fischer reported to be keeping an eye on Zach Lavine.

However, Charania told Bally Sports in an interview over "The Rally" that it is actually the case.

With Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet already gone, the Raptors are surely aching to find a new superstar to compliment Pascal Siakam, unless they actually put Siakam in a trade package for Lavine.