Listing the three Golden State Warriors players with 10-plus 50-point games in NBA history

The Golden State Warriors are one of the best franchises in the NBA. They were earlier based out of Philadelphia, and later shifted to San Francisco in 1962.

The franchise has seen some of the best players in the league wear the Warriors uniform. Wilt Chamberlin, Rick Barry, Baron Davis, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry are all some of the greatest to ever represent the team.

The Warriors have won a total of six NBA championships. In all their runs, the team has seen some special talents put up big performances and carry the franchise to glory. Since its inception, the team has been known for its unique brand of basketball.

StatMuse @statmuse Steph Curry is the third Warriors player in franchise history with 10+ 50-point games.



10 — Steph

14 — Rick Barry

105 — Wilt (lol) Steph Curry is the third Warriors player in franchise history with 10+ 50-point games.10 — Steph14 — Rick Barry105 — Wilt (lol) https://t.co/46mAV3Qz7W

Wilt Chamberlin was drafted when the team was based in Philadelphia. He became an instant threat, and broke all the NBA scoring records.

His brilliance with the Warriors helped him get recognition, and he soon became one of the most dominant scorers in the game of basketball. However, more such players in Warriors history made a name for themselves with their unmatched penchant for scoring.

On that note, here's a look at the three players in Warriors history who have had 10-plus 50-point games in their careers:

#3 Stephen Curry - 10

Charlotte Hornets vs Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry is undoubtedly one of the best point guards in the history of the Golden State Warriors.

He was one of the key components of the Warriors team that won NBA championships in 2015, 2017 and 2018. The 33-year-old is regarded by many as one of the best shooters in the history of basketball. His ability to shoot the ball has helped the Warriors in many tough situations.

NBA @NBA After dropping an NBA season-high 50 tonight...we look back at the BEST BUCKET from all 10 of @StephenCurry30 's 50-point games! #NBA75 After dropping an NBA season-high 50 tonight...we look back at the BEST BUCKET from all 10 of @StephenCurry30's 50-point games! #NBA75 https://t.co/qV3hxbwxmu

Curry was drafted by the franchise in 2009, and was picked seventh overall in his class.

In just a matter of a few years, he established a name for himself and became a superstar in the league. He became the league's first unanimous MVP in the 2015-16 season. The following season, Steph put up another special performance to win his second MVP trophy.

On his way to winning the trophy, he kept scoring buckets for fun. In his 13-year NBA career, he has won a total of two scoring titles - one in 2016 and the other in the 2020-21 season. The win in the 2020-21 season was special, as Steph Curry went ballistic with his scoring, averaging 32.0 PPG.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA Tenth career 50-point game for Steph Curry.



Incredible 💦 Tenth career 50-point game for Steph Curry. Incredible 💦 https://t.co/UP7VuOC4tQ

His best scoring performance came against the Portland Trail Blazers, as he scored 62 points against them to lead the Warriors to victory.

The two-time MVP has scored 50 points or more ten times in his career. His most recent 50-point performance came against the Atlanta Hawks, where he scored 50 points with seven rebounds and ten assists.

#2 Rick Barry - 14

Rick Barry coaches the Ball Hogs team that plays in the BIG3

Rick Barry is considered to be one of the greatest basketball players in Warriors history. He was known for his slender physique and speed.

Barry had two stints with the Warriors, and he helped them win NBA championships in both of them. He was also announced as the Finals MVP in the team's run to glory in 1975.

NBA History @NBAHistory



Barry: 51 & 11 on Feb 23, 1974

Wilt: 51 & 11 on Feb. 13, 1963 Stephen Curry (50 points, 10 assists) joins Rick Barry and Wilt Chamberlain as the only players in @warriors history to reach 50+ points and 10+ assists in a single game.Barry: 51 & 11 on Feb 23, 1974Wilt: 51 & 11 on Feb. 13, 1963 Stephen Curry (50 points, 10 assists) joins Rick Barry and Wilt Chamberlain as the only players in @warriors history to reach 50+ points and 10+ assists in a single game.Barry: 51 & 11 on Feb 23, 1974Wilt: 51 & 11 on Feb. 13, 1963 https://t.co/Eqg6ahYJPg

Barry was a brilliant scorer, and won the NBA scoring title in 1967. Throughout his career with the Warriors, Rick Barry had a total of 14 50-point games. His career-best game was against the Portland Trail Blazers in 1974, where he scored 64 points to help the Golden State Warriors to a 143-120 win.

#1 Wilt Chamberlain - 105

Wilt Chamberlain remains the only player to score 100 points in an NBA game.

Wilt Chamberlain is easily the best scorer in the history of basketball. His name is etched on every major scoring and rebounding record in the history of basketball. The Hall of Famer was immensely athletic for his size, and did nearly everything on the court.

Chamberlain owns some of the most unbelievable statlines in the history of the game. He is the only player to average 50 PPG for a season. He reached this feat when he averaged 50.4 PPG and 25.7 RPG during the 1961-62 season with the Philadelphia Warriors.

That season, he set another record, as he became the only player to record a 100-point game in the league. He secured this unbelievable feat against the New York Knicks. His tremendous performance helped the Philadelphia Warriors take a 169-147 win on the night.

ContentNBA @ContentNBA 58 Years ago from today, Wilt Chamberlin dropped 100 points in a game. This record has yet to be broken the closest to this was Kobe who scored 81 points in a game vs The Raptors back in 2006. 58 Years ago from today, Wilt Chamberlin dropped 100 points in a game. This record has yet to be broken the closest to this was Kobe who scored 81 points in a game vs The Raptors back in 2006. https://t.co/elHhhradLf

Wilt Chamberlain scored 50 points or more, a total of 118 times in his career. 105 of those instances came with the Warriors.

The next player on the list of most 50-point games is Michael Jordan, who has scored 50 points 31 times in his career. Wilt Chamberlain's record of 100 is tough to beat, and so are many of the feats he achieved, thanks to his unparalleled ability to score.

