Listing the top 3 seasons in which Chris Paul averaged more than 2 steals per game

One of the great point guards of all time, Phoenix Suns superstar Chris Paul made his name in the NBA as a leader who elevates the play of his teammates and drastically improves his teams's fortunes.

Chris Paul was the fourth overall pick in the 2005 draft by the New Orleans Hornets (New Orleans Pelicans) and has established himself as arguably a top-five point guard of all time. CP3 has career averages of 18.2 points, 9.4 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game while shooting better than 47% from the field and 37% from beyond the arc.

What makes Paul so great is his ability to orchestrate the offense while also possessing one of the game's finest midrange jumpers. On defense, he can be handy when it comes to pickpocketing opponents.

Here are the top three seasons in which Paul averaged more than two steals per game.

No. 3: LA Clippers, 2013-14, 2.5 steals per game

Chris Paul and Phoenix beat the LA Clippers in the Western Conference finals last season.

During the 2013-14 season for the LA Clippers, Paul had 2.5 steals per game along with 19.1 points, 10.7 assists and 4.3 rebounds while shooting better than 46% from the field and over 36% from beyond the arc. He played 61 games during the regular season as CP3 suffered a shoulder injury.

Paul's best game of the season, in terms of steals, came against the Golden State Warriors, when CP3 had three steals along with 42 points and 15 assists as the Clippers beat the Warriors by 11 points. It was a truly great performance from CP3 as he shot 60% from the field.

No. 2: New Orleans Hornets, 2007-08, 2.7 steals per game

Paul averaged 21.1 points, 4 rebounds, 11.6 assists and 2.7 steals during the 2007-08 season, his third in the NBA, for the New Orleans Hornets. CP3 shot over 48% from the field and over 36% from the perimeter.

Paul's best performance of the season, in terms of steals, came against the Dallas Mavericks in February 2008 as the point guard had a whopping nine steals along with 31 points and 11 assists while shooting the ball higher than 66% from 3-point range. The Hornets won 104-93.

No. 1: New Orleans Hornets, 2008-09, 2.8 steals per game

Paul averaged a career-high 2.8 steals per game during the 2008-09 season. Along with this, CP3 averaged 22.8 points, 11 assists and 5.5 rebounds while shooting the ball higher than 50% from the field and over 36% from range. Paul also recorded six triple-doubles and 50 double-doubles.

Paul's best performance came in a 99-90 win over the Sacramento Kings, when CP3 recorded eight steals, 34 points, nine assists and four rebounds while shooting the ball better than 66% from the field and making 12 of his 15 free throws. In fact, Chris Paul had 12 games in which he recorded five or more steals.

