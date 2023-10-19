Listing top 5 NBA leading scorers in 2022-23, featuring just one American

Looking back at how the NBA has changed over the years, the players' scoring ability has only gotten better with their skill sets eclipsing some of the players who came before. Even with the importance of a solid defensive game, nothing is quite like an electrifying showcase of offensive prowess.

The top five leaders in scoring average last season displayed diverse offensive games, including elite shotmaking. These players can do just about everything on the court.

Interestingly, the list only has one American: Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard. With the rest being international players, it goes to show how far the talent pool in other countries has come when it comes to basketball.

With that said, this article will take a look at the top five NBA leading scorers along with each one's total number of scored points in the 2022-23 season.

Looking at the top five leading scorers in the NBA and the total number of points by each one

#5, Giannis Antetokounmpo, forward, Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo finished last season averaging 31.1 points per game (55.3% shooting, including 27.5% from 3-point range). He totaled 1,959 points.

The efficiency speaks for itself as he remains one of the best scorers at the rim, despite his 3-point shooting being inconsistent.

#4, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, guard, OKC Thunder

One of the more dynamic scorers at the point guard position, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, is fresh off his best scoring season yet as he put up 31.4 ppg (51.0% shooting, including 34.5% from 3-point range), totaling 2,135 points.

Gilgeous-Alexander has solidified himself as a dangerous scorer, capable of exploding on any given night. Aside from his elite dribble penetration, he has also improved his shooting from beyond the arc.

#3, Damian Lillard, guard, Milwaukee Bucks

Entering the season with his new team, the Milwaukee Bucks, Damian Lillard has been one of the league's more consistent scorers. Despite only playing 58 games last season, Lillard averaged 32.2 ppg (46.3% shooting, including 37.1% from 3-point range).

The elite shotmaking has always been there, mirroring some of the capabilities of other scoring guards like Stephen Curry and Kyrie Irving. Additionally, he also finished the season with 1,866 total points.

#2, Luka Doncic, guard, Dallas Mavericks

When he first entered the league, Luka Doncic quickly established himself as a force on the offensive end. Entering the upcoming season, Doncic is coming off his highest-scoring average yet: 32.4 ppg (49.6% shooting, including 34.2% from 3-point range), good for 2,138 points.

In a league that values spacing at the offensive end, the Mavericks star has continued to thrive and showcase his scoring prowess at its peak.

#1, Joel Embiid, center, Philadelphia 76ers

The 2023 NBA MVP, Joel Embiid, is best known for his versatile scoring nature. From scoring in the paint to knocking down perimeter shots, Embiid can do it all.

In the 2022-23 regular season, the Sixers big man averaged 33.1 ppg (54.8% shooting, including 33.0% from 3-point range). He finished with 2,183 points.