Listing the top 5 players in the postseason so far | NBA Playoffs 2022

The 2022 NBA playoffs have been intriguing, to say the least, with teams at the semifinal stage delivering jaw-dropping performances.

As the teams fight to stay alive in the competition, there have been show-stopping displays from a select few so far. Without these players, you could argue that their respective teams would not have fared as well as they have.

Luka Doncic has been outstanding so far in the playoffs and deserves an honorable mention. The primary reason he is not in the top five is because he missed three games in the first round due to injury.

Nonetheless, his performances have been the main reason the Dallas Mavericks are still in the tie. Last night, they took Game 4 against the Phoenix Suns to tie the series 2-2.

That said, here are the top five players in the 2022 NBA playoffs so far.

#5. Jaylen Brown

Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics

Jaylen Brown's impact in the semifinals has earned him the No. 5 position on the list.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter



25 Pts

9-10 FG

5-5 3-PT FG Jaylen Brown only missed once in the first half of Game 225 Pts9-10 FG5-5 3-PT FG Jaylen Brown only missed once in the first half of Game 2 😳🍀 25 Pts🍀 9-10 FG🍀 5-5 3-PT FG https://t.co/SRXt6Q17Uy

Brown has been the most consistent player on the Boston Celtics roster so far, averaging 22.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 2.0 steals while shooting 49.2% from the field. He is also a huge part of their defensive brilliance that has been on display since the start of the second half of the season.

#4. Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler has unlocked new levels, scoring at will and doing all that he can to guarantee a deep run in the 2022 playoffs. The All-Star forward has been a lot better compared to his woeful display in the 2021 NBA playoffs.

Scoring has been Jimmy's calling card as he has been automatic from the field. His contribution is a big reason the Heat are currently in the conference semifinals.

Jimmy Butler is averaging 29.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 5.5 assists while shooting 53.2% from the field. Defensively, he has also been stellar for the team with 2.4 steals per game in eight appearances.

#3. Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks

The current NBA champions, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, have put up a good fight so far in the playoffs, currently tied with the Celtics 2-2 in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Their qualification to the next round is heavily dependent on how Giannis performs on both ends of the floor, especially since they are playing without their second-best player Khris Middleton.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral Giannis Antetokounmpo tonight:



34 Points

18 Rebounds

5 Assists



Tough L Giannis Antetokounmpo tonight:34 Points18 Rebounds5 AssistsTough L https://t.co/xdb0KOkaXj

Although the Bucks lost 116-108 last night, Giannis had another dominating performance. He finished with a game-high 34 points and 18 rebounds. In the series, the Greek Freak is averaging 32.0 points, 13.0 rebounds, and 8.0 assists.

#2. Chris Paul

Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns

Chris Paul has been the catalyst for change since joining the Phoenix Suns, helping them reach the 2021 NBA Finals and finish with the best record the following season. His partnership with Devin Booker has created one of the most lethal backcourt duos in the league.

Even without Booker, Paul led the Suns over the New Orleans Pelicans while constantly being hassled by Jose Alvarado. The Point God is averaging 19.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 9.0 assists while shooting 57.6% from the field.

#1. Ja Morant

Dillon Brooks #24 and Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant has taken the league by storm and is performing at unreal levels. The first-time All-Star has led the Memphis Grizzlies to a Western Conference semifinals appearance for the first time since 2015.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Last night, Ja Morant became the 3rd player in NBA playoff history with 3 consecutive games of 30+ pts and 3+ steals since steals became official in 1973-74.



Morant joins Russell Westbrook (2017) and Michael Jordan (1990) as the only players to accomplish that feat. Last night, Ja Morant became the 3rd player in NBA playoff history with 3 consecutive games of 30+ pts and 3+ steals since steals became official in 1973-74. Morant joins Russell Westbrook (2017) and Michael Jordan (1990) as the only players to accomplish that feat. https://t.co/pfjID4Dzhy

The 22-year-old is currently leading the 2022 NBA playoffs in assists (9.8) per game, while also averaging 27.1 points on 44% shooting from the field. Unfortunately, his team is at risk of getting eliminated at the hands of the Golden State Warriors, who took a 3-1 series lead last night with the young guard on the sidelines due to a knee injury.

Edited by Prem Deshpande