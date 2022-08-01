Listing the top 5 rebounding games in Bill Russell’s legendary careers

NBA legend Bill Russell passed away at the age of 88. His impact on the game was massive. The big center won 11 championships for the Boston Celtics in a career that spanned 13 years.

His death is a significant loss to the entire basketball community. In his time on the court, Bill Russell was considered a dominant force on both ends of the floor. His size allowed him to master the art of playing in the paint and attacking the rim with ease.

Aside from scoring, another big part of his game was his rebounding abilities. The Celtics legend crashed the boards using his height and raw power. In this article, we look back at the top 5 best rebounding games of Bill Russell's career.

#5 Boston Celtics vs San Francisco Warriors [41 rebounds]

Bill Russell recorded 41 rebounds in the Boston Celtics' 106-98 win against the San Francisco Warriors during the 1964-65 season. He also had 20 points, which made things easier for the Celtics.

Sam Jones also stepped up and added 24 points for the team. It was always going to be difficult for the Warriors to beat the Celtics as the Eastern Conference side had some of the best players in the league.

Russell's 41 rebounds being his fifth-best rebounding game is a testament to how great of a presence he was on the boards.

# 4 Boston Celtics vs LA Lakers [43 rebounds]

Bill Russell was a big part of the Lakers-Celtics rivalry. He led the team from Boston to six NBA championship wins over the LA Lakers in the 1960s'. In a game against the Purple and Gold during the 1962-63 season, Bill Russell once again showcased his brilliance. He recorded 29 points and 43 rebounds.

Elgin Baylor added 40 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for the Lakers. But his effort fell short as the Lakers lost 133-121.

# 3 Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia Warriors [49 rebounds]

Bill Russell established a name for himself in his rookie year itself. He averaged 14.7 PPG and a whooping 19.6 RPG, which was a league-high that season. He continued dominating the boards in his sophomore year as well, where he averaged 22.7 RPG.

In a game against the Philadelphia Warriors during the 1957-58 season, Russell grabbed 49 rebounds. The center also had 29 points and this paved the way for a dominant 111-89 win over the Celtics.

# 2 Boston Celtics vs Detroit Pistons [49 rebounds]

Bill Russell has won 5 MVP trophies in his NBA career. One of them came during the 1964-65 season, where he averaged 14.1 PPG and 24. 1 RPG. He had many dominant performances in a season where the Celtics won a then-league record of 62 games.

In a game against the Detroit Pistons that season, Russell grabbed 49 rebounds for the second time in his career. He also scored 27 points and made six assists, which proved to be key in the Celtics' 112-100 win.

# 1 Boston Celtics vs Syracuse Nationals [51 rebounds]

Bill Russell and Wilt Chamberlin are the only two players in the NBA to grab more than 50 rebounds in a game. However, between the two rivals, Bill was the one to do it first as he achieved the feat against the Syracuse Nationals during the 1959-60 season.

Russell grabbed 51 rebounds and further helped the Celtics by scoring 23 points and five assists while shooting 50% from the field.

Wilt Chamberlin broke the record nine months later when he grabbed 55 rebounds against Bill Russell's very own Boston Celtics. Although Wilt wrote his name in the history books, the Celtics bagged a close 132-129 win in that game. Bill Russell scored 18 points and grabbed 19 rebounds in that encounter.

