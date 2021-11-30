Top 5 seasons where Kevin Durant averaged more than 32 points per game in a playoffs series 

Kevin Durant is one of the purest scorers the game has ever seen as he has shown it time and again that he can average 27 in his sleep. Standing at 6'11 with a 7'4 wingspan, Kevin Durant can shoot over most of the opposition defenders guarding him.

That, coupled with incredible efficiency and unlimited range, it is no wonder the Brooklyn Nets offered KD a four-year extension.

A two-time champion and Finals MVP, the Slim Reaper has had incredible success throughout his career and is hoping to add another championship to his resume with the Brooklyn Nets this season. When you consider the quality of teammates he is playing alongside, you wouldn't bet against KD taking his team all the way.

Kevin Durant has played with plenty of Hall of Fame-caliber players throughout his career, but there has been more than one occasion where KD had to be the one to single-handedly dig the team out of trouble. Here we look at five such instances where Kevin Durant averaged more than 32 points per game in a playoff series.

#5. Vs Houston Rockets - 33.2 points per game

The 2019 Western Conference semifinals were between the Houston Rockets and the Golden State Warriors, led by Kevin Durant. The Slim Reaper and co. were looking to three-peat and establish themselves as arguably the greatest team ever constructed.

The Slim Reaper averaged 33.2 points, 4.4 assists and 5 rebounds while shooting over 43% from range and better than 45% from the field.

Kevin Durant's best performance of the series came in a Game 3 loss as KD had 46 points, and 6 assists while shooting 60% from downtown as the Rockets held on to win 126-121.

KD and the Warriors raced to a 2-0 lead as Durant started the series by scoring 35 points in the opener. Unfortunately, KD would go on to suffer a calf injury in Game 5 and miss the rest of the series.

#4. Vs Los Angeles Clippers - 33.2 points per game

During the 2014 NBA Western Conference semifinals between the OKC Thunder and the Los Angeles Clippers, Kevin Durant averaged 33.2 points,5.3 assists and 9.5 rebounds while shooting over 38% from range. KD shot better than 87% from the free throw line and played more than 42 minutes a game.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Kevin Durant opens ON FIRE for Thunder. KD has 17 Pts (7-11 FG) after 1st quarter vs Clippers. OKC leads LA, 37-28. http://t.co/fr8DcD6O0I Kevin Durant opens ON FIRE for Thunder. KD has 17 Pts (7-11 FG) after 1st quarter vs Clippers. OKC leads LA, 37-28. http://t.co/fr8DcD6O0I

The Slim Reaper's best performance of the series came in the closeout game where he dropped 39 points and had 16 rebounds with 2 blocks. He shot better than 62% from downtown and over 52% from the field while making all 10 of his free throws.

KD and co. reached the Western Conference Finals that year, losing to the San Antonio Spurs in six games.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Rohit Mishra