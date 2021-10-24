Listing the only two times when Stephen Curry scored over 500 points in the NBA Playoffs

Stephen Curry is arguably the greatest shooter the game has ever seen, and his mesmerizing ability to pull up literally from anywhere on the court opens the offensive floodgates for him and his team.

Curry's insane scoring prowess and off-ball movement has helped him build a storied resume that will one day lead him to Springfield, Massachusetts, as a first ballot Hall-of-Famer. His glowing resume includes seven All-Star appearances, two scoring titles and two MVPs to go along with three NBA championships.

Stephen Curry's brilliance shines brighter during the playoffs as he takes his game up a notch and comes up with big-time shots to steer his team towards the finish line. In the process, he has broken the hearts of multiple teams, putting an end to their playoff dreams with mind-blowing performances.

Curry has had multiple eventful playoffs in terms of scoring but has crossed the 500-point threshold only twice in his career. Without further ado, here are the two instances where Chef Curry was able to whip up a batch of hot ones.

2 instances where Stephen Curry crossed the 500-mark in terms of scoring in the playoffs

They say that when the going gets tough, the tough get going and Steph is one of the ideal examples of this saying. During a highly charged environment filled with super competitive stars, Stephen Curry manages to outshine them and beat the odds more often than not.

Curry has sometimes single-handedly kept the opponent at bay with his awe-striking ability to score from nearly anywhere on the court. That ability has helped him amass plenty of points during the playoffs. But there were two playoffs where he just went bonkers, managing to score above 500 points with "Stephortless" ease.

#2 2014-15 Playoffs (594 points, 28.3 ppg)

Stephen Curry shooting past Blake Griffin during the 2014 playoffs

This was the season when the Golden State Warriors announced their arrival at the grandest stage and went on to dominate the league for nearly half a decade. The 2014-15 season saw the Golden State Warriors lift their first NBA Championship after blitzing the Western Conference to reach the NBA Finals and then proceeding to comfortably beat the Cleveland Cavaliers, led by long-time rival LeBron James.

Stephen Curry won the MVP for a brilliant performance during the regular season but he shocked the world in the playoffs as he elevated his game to a different level. Steph scored an astonishing 594 points in the playoffs, averaging 28.3 points while shooting an astounding 42 % on eleven attempts per game from the perimeter.

Curry was automatic from the field and hit big-time shots along with two huge 40-point performances to help his team claim the Larry O'Brien trophy and get himself his first NBA championship ring.

#1 2018-19 Playoffs (620 points, 28.2 ppg)

Stephen Curry during the 2019 Finals

The Warriors needed Stephen Curry to show up the most during the 2018-19 playoffs, with Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson nursing injuries, and he turned up huge for his team and put in an all-time performance to guide them to the Finals, where they unfortunately lost to Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors.

Steph scored a ridiculous 620 points, averaging 25.5 points while shooting 39% from the perimeter on ten attempts per game. Unfortunately for the Warriors, Steph alone was not enough to will them through. Things would have turned out vastly different if both Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson were healthy and maybe we would have seen the Warriors clinch their first three-peat.

Stephen Curry does not look like he is slowing down anytime soon after his blistering start to the 2021-22 season, averaging 33 points while shooting a jaw-dropping 47% from the perimeter in ten attempts in the first two games. Judging by how he has started the season, it won't be too far a reach to see Steph win his third MVP title at the end of the season.

