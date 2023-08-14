Lithuania vs Finland Basketball Preview: Prediction, rosters, and more for FIBA World Cup 2023 tune-up

As the FIBA World Cup 2023 tune-up games progress, Lithuania is gearing up to face Finland in their upcoming matchup. Set to unfold in Klaipedia, this game presents an opportunity for the Lithuanian team to captivate their home crowd.
Promising an exhilarating spectacle, the game is slated for Monday, August 14th, 2023. The broadcast is scheduled to commence at 12:30 PM ET and will be available on Courtside 1891 through a paid subscription.
Both teams boast NBA stars, adding an intriguing dimension to this impending clash. Notable figures like Lauri Markkanen from the Utah Jazz and Jonas Valanciunas from the New Orleans Pelicans lead the way, rendering both squads significant contenders in European basketball.
This upcoming tune-up game marks Finland's third preparatory match. Their most recent game concluded with an 86-80 victory over Estonia, bolstering their momentum as they approach the contest.
Meanwhile, the home team are coming off a tough run of losses to European powerhouse, France. After suffering at the hands of the French, the Lithuanians will be looking to bring back a win and some positive momentum back into their side at home.
Lithuania vs Finland FIBA World Cup 2023 tune-up game: Predictions
The game poses to be an exciting one. As part of the Lithuania's 10-game warm-up schedule before the FIBA World Cup 2023, the team has faced a great many teams. Amongst these, they have played the Finnish team once already.
In their earlier meeting, the Lithuanians secured a narrow 81-79 victory. Taking into account that the match occurred in Finland, the Lithuanian team understandably holds an advantageous position. It's worth noting that they achieved this win even without the presence of key players like Domantas Sabonis.
Despite their promising start, the Lithuanian team faced setbacks after substantial losses to the French national team. Concurrently, with Finland riding the wave of momentum, the home team could potentially encounter challenges.
Lithuania vs Finland FIBA World Cup 2023 tune-up game: Rosters
Lithuania
- Vaidas Kariniauskas
- Rokas Jokubaitis
- Tomas Dimsa
- Deividas Sirvydis
- Dovydas Giedraitis
- Margiris Normantas
- Ignas Brazdeikis
- Tadas Sedekerskis
- Eimantas Bendzius
- Donatas Tarolis
- Mindaugas Kuzminskas
- Azuolas Tubelis
- Donatas Motiejunas
- Jonas Valanciunas
- Gabrielius Maldunas
Finland
- Max Besselink - Belfius Mons-Hainaut, Belgium
- Perttu Blomgren - Free agent
- Daniel Dolenc - M Basket Mazeikiai, Lithuania
- Federiko Federiko - Pittsburgh, NCAA
- Jacob Grandison - Free agent
- Shawn Hopkins - Free agent
- Mikael Jantunen - Free agent
- Henri Kantonen - Free agent
- Severi Kaukiainen - Karhu Basket, Finland
- Aatu Kivimaki - Tigers Tubingen, Germany
- Miro Little - Baylor, NCAA
- Alexander Madsen - Free agent
- Lauri Markkanen - Utah Jazz, NBA
- Edon Maxhuni - Free agent
- Alex Murphy - Free agent
- Lassi Nikkarinen - Helsinki Seagulls, Finland
- Olivier Nkamhoua - Michigan, NCAA
- Topias Palmi - Free agent
- Remu Raitanen - Free agent
- Sasu Salin - Lenovo Tenerife, Spain
- Ilari Seppala - Saint-Chamond, France
- Elias Valtonen - BAXI Manresa, Spain
Lithuania vs Finland FIBA World Cup 2023 tune-up game: Players to watch
Lauri Markkanen
Lauri Markkanen will be a key player for the Finnish team in this upcoming tune-up game as well as the FIBA World Cup 2023. After an impressive performance at last year's EuroBasket tournament, Markannen followed up with a truly inspiring NBA season.
While emerging as a star and franchise player in Utah, Markannen also earned his first All-Star appearance in the NBA. To top things, the youngster also finished his mandatory military duty over the summer, thus making him eligible and ready to play.
With a lot of potential to continue to rise in stature as a player, he will undoubtedly become the pillar for the Finnish team this year.
Jonas Valanciunas
With Domantas Sabonis out of the rotation, Jonas Valaniciunas is the go-to big man for his team for this FIBA World Cup. Valanciunas has been a solid force for the team thus far.
Although they lost the game to France, Valanciunas had himself a solid double-double of 12 points and 14 rebounds, holding his own against Rudy Gobert.
While Valanciunas will have a tough task ahead of him with leading this team, he will have some support. They will prove to be a tough team with players such as Eimantas Bendzius and Ignas Brazdiekis also on the roster.
Read: Do NBA players participate in FIBA World Cup?
USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)