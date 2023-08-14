Lithuania vs Finland Basketball Preview: Prediction, rosters, and more for FIBA World Cup 2023 tune-up

As the FIBA World Cup 2023 tune-up games progress, Lithuania is gearing up to face Finland in their upcoming matchup. Set to unfold in Klaipedia, this game presents an opportunity for the Lithuanian team to captivate their home crowd.

Promising an exhilarating spectacle, the game is slated for Monday, August 14th, 2023. The broadcast is scheduled to commence at 12:30 PM ET and will be available on Courtside 1891 through a paid subscription.

Both teams boast NBA stars, adding an intriguing dimension to this impending clash. Notable figures like Lauri Markkanen from the Utah Jazz and Jonas Valanciunas from the New Orleans Pelicans lead the way, rendering both squads significant contenders in European basketball.

This upcoming tune-up game marks Finland's third preparatory match. Their most recent game concluded with an 86-80 victory over Estonia, bolstering their momentum as they approach the contest.

Meanwhile, the home team are coming off a tough run of losses to European powerhouse, France. After suffering at the hands of the French, the Lithuanians will be looking to bring back a win and some positive momentum back into their side at home.

Lithuania vs Finland FIBA World Cup 2023 tune-up game: Predictions

The game poses to be an exciting one. As part of the Lithuania's 10-game warm-up schedule before the FIBA World Cup 2023, the team has faced a great many teams. Amongst these, they have played the Finnish team once already.

In their earlier meeting, the Lithuanians secured a narrow 81-79 victory. Taking into account that the match occurred in Finland, the Lithuanian team understandably holds an advantageous position. It's worth noting that they achieved this win even without the presence of key players like Domantas Sabonis.

Despite their promising start, the Lithuanian team faced setbacks after substantial losses to the French national team. Concurrently, with Finland riding the wave of momentum, the home team could potentially encounter challenges.

Lithuania vs Finland FIBA World Cup 2023 tune-up game: Rosters

Lithuania

Vaidas Kariniauskas

Rokas Jokubaitis

Tomas Dimsa

Deividas Sirvydis

Dovydas Giedraitis

Margiris Normantas

Ignas Brazdeikis

Tadas Sedekerskis

Eimantas Bendzius

Donatas Tarolis

Mindaugas Kuzminskas

Azuolas Tubelis

Donatas Motiejunas

Jonas Valanciunas

Gabrielius Maldunas

Finland

Max Besselink - Belfius Mons-Hainaut, Belgium

Perttu Blomgren - Free agent

Daniel Dolenc - M Basket Mazeikiai, Lithuania

Federiko Federiko - Pittsburgh, NCAA

Jacob Grandison - Free agent

Shawn Hopkins - Free agent

Mikael Jantunen - Free agent

Henri Kantonen - Free agent

Severi Kaukiainen - Karhu Basket, Finland

Aatu Kivimaki - Tigers Tubingen, Germany

Miro Little - Baylor, NCAA

Alexander Madsen - Free agent

Lauri Markkanen - Utah Jazz, NBA

Edon Maxhuni - Free agent

Alex Murphy - Free agent

Lassi Nikkarinen - Helsinki Seagulls, Finland

Olivier Nkamhoua - Michigan, NCAA

Topias Palmi - Free agent

Remu Raitanen - Free agent

Sasu Salin - Lenovo Tenerife, Spain

Ilari Seppala - Saint-Chamond, France

Elias Valtonen - BAXI Manresa, Spain

Lithuania vs Finland FIBA World Cup 2023 tune-up game: Players to watch

Lauri Markkanen

Lauri Markkanen will be a key player for the Finnish team in this upcoming tune-up game as well as the FIBA World Cup 2023. After an impressive performance at last year's EuroBasket tournament, Markannen followed up with a truly inspiring NBA season.

While emerging as a star and franchise player in Utah, Markannen also earned his first All-Star appearance in the NBA. To top things, the youngster also finished his mandatory military duty over the summer, thus making him eligible and ready to play.

With a lot of potential to continue to rise in stature as a player, he will undoubtedly become the pillar for the Finnish team this year.

Jonas Valanciunas

With Domantas Sabonis out of the rotation, Jonas Valaniciunas is the go-to big man for his team for this FIBA World Cup. Valanciunas has been a solid force for the team thus far.

Although they lost the game to France, Valanciunas had himself a solid double-double of 12 points and 14 rebounds, holding his own against Rudy Gobert.

While Valanciunas will have a tough task ahead of him with leading this team, he will have some support. They will prove to be a tough team with players such as Eimantas Bendzius and Ignas Brazdiekis also on the roster.

