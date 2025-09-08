Lithuania vs Greece Preview and Prediction for Sept. 9 | 2025 EuroBasket Quarterfinals

The 2025 EuroBasket quarterfinals begin on Tuesday, with two interesting matchups, including Lithuania vs. Greece, in Latvia. Lithuania are no longer relying solely on Jonas Valanciunas, while Greece are still riding on the shoulders of Giannis Antetokounmpo.

It has been a total team effort for Lithuania in the tournament, which wasn't surprising considering Valanciunas is no longer the player he used to be. They are also playing without Rokas Jokubaitis, who suffered an unfortunate knee injury during the preliminary round.

On the other hand, Antetokounmpo has been nothing short of brilliant for Greece. The two-time NBA MVP remains unstoppable in international play, though his teammates have to step up if they want to make it to the final four and possibly win the EuroBasket.

Lithuania vs. Greece Preview, Prediction and Game Details for EuroBasket Quarterfinals

The 2025 EuroBasket quarterfinal matchup between Lithuania and Greece is scheduled for Tuesday at Xiaomi Arena in Riga, Latvia. Tipoff is at 9:00 p.m. local time (2:00 p.m. EST). The contest will stream live worldwide on Courtside 1891.

It will also be available on TV3 in Lithuania and ERTFlix and Novasports channels in Greece.

Lithuania vs. Greece Preview

Lithuania finished the preliminary round second in Group B, just behind the dominant Germany. They had a record of 4-1, with their lone loss against the reigning FIBA World Cup champions. They won their first two games via blowout over Great Britain and Montenegro before surviving against Finland and Sweden.

In the Round of 16, Lithuania were up against hosts Latvia and the loud crowd inside the Xiaomi Arena. Kristaps Porzingis dropped 34 points, but Lithuania's team effort was better. Arnas Velicka had 21 points and 11 assists, while Deividas Sirvydis and Azuolas Tubelis each scored 18 points in their 88-79 win.

On the other hand, Greece topped Group C ahead of Italy, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Spain and Cyprus. They had a 4-1 record in the preliminary round, with their lone loss against Bosnia happening when Giannis Antetokounmpo was rested.

Greece eliminated the reigning EuroBasket champions Spain in the final group stage game, while outlasting Deni Avdija and Israel in the Round of 16. Antetokounmpo finished the 84-79 victory with a double-double of 37 points and 10 rebounds.

Lithuania vs. Greece Predicted Starting Lineups

Lithuania

G - Arnas Velicka | G - Deividas Sirvydis | F - Gytis Radzevicius | F - Azuolas Tubelis | C - Marek Blazevic

Greece

G - Kostas Sloukas | G - Tyler Dorsey | F - Kostas Papanikolaou | F - Giannis Antetokounmpo | C - Dinos Mitoglou

Lithuania vs. Greece Prediction

Greece are the likely favorite to win the game against Lithuania, though it's going to be a close one. They both had 4-1 records in the preliminary round, but Giannis Antetokounmpo is a difference maker. The prediction is a close win for Greece.

