Lithuania vs Latvia Preview and Prediction for Sept. 6 | 2025 EuroBasket, Round of 16

The stakes at the 2025 EuroBasket are higher than ever with the group stage wrapped up and the Round of 16 beginning Saturday. Four games will be played each day over the weekend, with one of the first featuring Lithuania against host nation Latvia.

The matchup is set for 6:30 p.m. local time (11:30 a.m. ET) at Arena Riga in Latvia.

Each side will lean on its NBA frontcourt star. No. 10 Lithuania features new Denver Nuggets center Jonas Valanciunas, while No. 9 Latvia boasts new Atlanta Hawks big man Kristaps Porzingis.

Lithuania vs Latvia Preview

Lithuania impressed in the group stage, finishing 4-1 in Group B, second only to undefeated Germany (5-0). The team secured dominant wins over Great Britain by 24 points and Montenegro by 27, edged Finland and Sweden by three apiece, and suffered its lone defeat to Germany by 19.

Jonas Valanciunas showed his class in group play, averaging 15.4 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.

However, Lithuania suffered a major setback when leading scorer Rokas Jokubaitis, who averaged 17.3 points per game, sustained a left knee ligament injury and was ruled out for the remainder of the tournament.

Latvia also absorbed a key loss, with Andrejs Gražulis sidelined for the rest of EuroBasket due to a foot injury sustained against Serbia.

Competing in the stacked Group A with Turkey (5-0) and Serbia (4-1), Latvia went 3-2, picking up wins against Estonia, Portugal, and the Czech Republic.

Kristaps Porzingis leads Latvia in scoring at 17.4 points per game, followed by Davis Bertans with 12.4.

Lithuania vs Latvia EuroBasket Rosters

Lithuania

Marek Blaževič

Laurynas Birutis

Jonas Valančiūnas (C)

Tadas Sedekerskis

Ąžuolas Tubelis

Gytis Radzevičius

Rokas Giedraitis

Margiris Normantas

Ignas Sargiūnas

Deividas Sirvydis

Arnas Velička

Rokas Jokubaitis

Latvia

Mareks Mejeris

Kristaps Porziņģis

Dāvis Bertāns

Dairis Bertāns (C)

Rolands Šmits

Klāvs Čavars

Rihards Lomažs

Andrejs Gražulis

Mārcis Šteinbergs

Artūrs Kurucs

Artūrs Žagars

Kristers Zoriks

Lithuania vs Latvia Predicted Starting Lineups

Lithuania

G - Margiris Normantas | G - Deividas Sirvydis | F - Rokas Giedraitis | F - Gytis Radzevicius | C - Nikola Jokic

Latvia

G - Dairis Bertans | G - Rihards Lomazs | F - Davis Bertans | F - Mareks Mejeris | C - Kristaps Porzingis

Lithuania vs Latvia Prediction

Lithuania may have had the better group stage record, but Latvia’s depth and firepower, particularly with Porzingis leading the way, could prove decisive. Without Jokubaitis, Lithuania’s scoring options are more limited.

Our prediction: Latvia by 8.

