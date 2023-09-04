Lithuania vs Serbia FIBA World Cup 2023: Date, time, where to watch, live stream details, and more

The FIBA World Cup 2023 quarter-finals are about to start. The first game of the quarter-finals will be played between Lithuania and Serbia, who are both coming off an impressive group-stage performance.
Lithuania was undefeated in the group stage, and Serbia won all but one close game against Italy. Both teams will be looking to win this matchup and advance to the semi-finals.
Lithuania vs. Serbia: FIBA World Cup Game details
Teams: Lithuania vs. Serbia.
Date & Time: Tuesday, September 5, 2023, 4:45 a.m. ET.
Location: Mall of Asia Arena, Manila, Philippines.
Lithuania vs. Serbia, 2023 FIBA World Cup Quarter-Finals: Where to watch?
Fans can watch Lithuania and Serbia face off on September 5 on FIBA's official streaming channel, Courtside 1891.
The FIBA World Cup 2023 games can also be watched on ESPN2 or ESPN+ in the U.S. This also includes the upcoming matchup between Lithuania and Serbia.
Lithuania vs Serbia: Team rosters
Lithuania roster
- Margiris Normantas
- Tadas Sedekerskis
- Ignas Brazdeikis
- Gabrielius Maldunas
- Rokas Jokubaitis
- Jonas Valanciunas
- Mindaugas Kuzminskas
- Donatas Motiejunas
- Eimantas Bendzius
- Vaidas Kariniauskas
- Tomas Dimsa
- Deividas Sirvydis
Serbia roster
- Filip Petrusev
- Nikola Jovic
- Bogdan Bogdanovic
- Vanja Marinkovic
- Ognjen Dobric
- Dusan Ristic
- Marko Guduric
- Stefan Jovic
- Dejan Davidovic
- Borisa Simanic
- Aleksa Avramovic
- Nikola Milutinov
Lithuania vs Serbia: Team Comparison
The upcoming quarter-final matchup between Serbia and Lithuania in the FIBA World Cup 2023 promises to be a captivating game. Lithuania has emerged as the tournament's biggest surprise, boasting an unblemished record and consistently exceeding point spread expectations.
The biggest keys to winning this game will be the rebounding battle and the three-point shot. The team that wins the rebounding battle will have a significant advantage in the game. Key players Jonas Valanciunas and Nikola Milutinov will go up against each other in an effort to secure a place in the semi-finals.
As far as the three-point shot is concerned, Lithuania has been hot from beyond the arc all tournament long. Meanwhile, Serbia has faced challenges in defending the perimeter players which could cause them trouble in this particular matchup.
While Serbia has won four of their five games, their wins have all been against weaker opponents. Their strongest opponent was Italy and they lost to them. Meanwhile, Lithuania managed to pull out a victory against the tournament favorites Team USA. Moreover, the way that Lithuania built an early 21-point lead was a sight to marvel at.
Ultimately, this game could fall either way, but it would take Serbia its best game of the tournament thus far to overcome a confident Lithuania.
USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)