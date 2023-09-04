Lithuania vs Serbia FIBA World Cup 2023: Date, time, where to watch, live stream details, and more

The FIBA World Cup 2023 quarter-finals are about to start. The first game of the quarter-finals will be played between Lithuania and Serbia, who are both coming off an impressive group-stage performance.

Lithuania was undefeated in the group stage, and Serbia won all but one close game against Italy. Both teams will be looking to win this matchup and advance to the semi-finals.

Lithuania vs. Serbia: FIBA World Cup Game details

Teams: Lithuania vs. Serbia.

Date & Time: Tuesday, September 5, 2023, 4:45 a.m. ET.

Location: Mall of Asia Arena, Manila, Philippines.

Lithuania vs. Serbia, 2023 FIBA World Cup Quarter-Finals: Where to watch?

Fans can watch Lithuania and Serbia face off on September 5 on FIBA's official streaming channel, Courtside 1891.

The FIBA World Cup 2023 games can also be watched on ESPN2 or ESPN+ in the U.S. This also includes the upcoming matchup between Lithuania and Serbia.

Lithuania vs Serbia: Team rosters

Lithuania roster

Margiris Normantas

Tadas Sedekerskis

Ignas Brazdeikis

Gabrielius Maldunas

Rokas Jokubaitis

Jonas Valanciunas

Mindaugas Kuzminskas

Donatas Motiejunas

Eimantas Bendzius

Vaidas Kariniauskas

Tomas Dimsa

Deividas Sirvydis

Serbia roster

Filip Petrusev

Nikola Jovic

Bogdan Bogdanovic

Vanja Marinkovic

Ognjen Dobric

Dusan Ristic

Marko Guduric

Stefan Jovic

Dejan Davidovic

Borisa Simanic

Aleksa Avramovic

Nikola Milutinov

Lithuania vs Serbia: Team Comparison

The upcoming quarter-final matchup between Serbia and Lithuania in the FIBA World Cup 2023 promises to be a captivating game. Lithuania has emerged as the tournament's biggest surprise, boasting an unblemished record and consistently exceeding point spread expectations.

The biggest keys to winning this game will be the rebounding battle and the three-point shot. The team that wins the rebounding battle will have a significant advantage in the game. Key players Jonas Valanciunas and Nikola Milutinov will go up against each other in an effort to secure a place in the semi-finals.

As far as the three-point shot is concerned, Lithuania has been hot from beyond the arc all tournament long. Meanwhile, Serbia has faced challenges in defending the perimeter players which could cause them trouble in this particular matchup.

While Serbia has won four of their five games, their wins have all been against weaker opponents. Their strongest opponent was Italy and they lost to them. Meanwhile, Lithuania managed to pull out a victory against the tournament favorites Team USA. Moreover, the way that Lithuania built an early 21-point lead was a sight to marvel at.

Ultimately, this game could fall either way, but it would take Serbia its best game of the tournament thus far to overcome a confident Lithuania.

