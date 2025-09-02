Lithuania vs Sweden Preview and Prediction - Sept. 3 | 2025 EuroBasket

By Arian Kashyap
Published Sep 02, 2025 13:32 GMT
Lithuania vs Sweden Preview and Prediction - Sept. 3 | 2025&nbsp;EuroBasket (Source: Imagn)
Lithuania vs Sweden Preview and Prediction - Sept. 3 | 2025 EuroBasket (Source:@swe.basketball, @ltu.basketball/IG)

EuroBasket 2025 is heating up as the group stage nears its conclusion. With just one game left to play, Sweden faces Lithuania on Wednesday in a crucial Group B game that could determine their place in the Round of 16.

Lithuania (3-1) has already qualified for the knockout rounds as Jonas Valanciūnas and Co. sit comfortably in second below Germany. Meanwhile, Sweden (1-3) is No. 5 in the rankings and will need to beat Lithuania if they are to qualify for the knockout rounds.

Group B has proven to be one of the most competitive in EuroBasket 2025, featuring Germany, Montenegro and the hosts, Finland. With three of the four Round of 16 spots already locked in, the last berth is still up for grabs.

Sweden and Montenegro are tied on five points, but Montenegro currently holds the edge at No. 4, thanks to its superior point differential. This sets up a tense showdown as Sweden looks to break through.

Lithuania vs. Sweden game details

The game between Lithuania and Sweden will take place at Tampere Deck Arena in Finland on Wednesday and is scheduled for tip-off at 4:30 p.m. local time, 9:30 a.m. ET and 6:30 a.m. PT.

In Lithuania, fans can watch the game live on the TV3 network, while fans in Sweden can follow the game on the SVT network. Alternatively, viewers online can follow the game live on FIBA's official streaming platform, Courtside 1891.

Lithuania vs. Sweden preview

Lithuania entered the tournament with a 6-1 record in their preliminary games and has carried this form into the tournament. Defeating Great Britain and Montenegro in their first two games, their only loss has come against world champions Germany.

However, the team recovered from the defeat quickly and beat Finland 81-78 in their fourth game, qualifying for the knockout stages. Bayern Munich star Rokas Jokubaitis has led the team in scoring during the tourney, recording 17.3 points while providing 8.5 assists.

On the other hand, Sweden has been poor to say the least. Entering the tournament with a 1-4 record, the team lost its first two games against Finland and Germany. Although they did manage a win against a bottom-placed Great Britain, they followed it with a defeat against Montenegro.

Miami Heat's Pelle Larsson has been their best performer in the tournament, with the youngster averaging 20.3 points per game. However, his performances have not been enough for the team, as they are on the brink of elimination.

Lithuania vs. Sweden full roster for EuroBasket 2025

Lithuania

PositionName
GuardArnas Velička
GuardRokas Jokubaitis
GuardMargiris Normantas
GuardIgnas Sargiūnas
GuardDeividas Sirvydis
ForwardGytis Radzevičius
ForwardRokas Giedraitis
ForwardTadas Sedekerskis
ForwardĄžuolas Tubelis
CenterMarek Blaževič
CenterLaurynas Birutis
CenterJonas Valančiūnas
Sweden

PositionName
ForwardDenzel Andersson
CenterAdam Ramstedt
ForwardWilhelm Falk
GuardTobias Borg
GuardPelle Larsson
GuardLudvig Håkanson
CenterMattias Markusson
ForwardNick Spires
ForwardViktor Gaddefors
GuardMelwin Pantzar
GuardBarra Njie
CenterSimon Birgander
Lithuania vs. Sweden prediction

Although Sweden will be desperate for the win and will give it their all, the game will be a tough one for them. With their current run of form and roster, Lithuania should get their fourth win of the tournament as they look to clinch the group as runners-up.

Our prediction: Lithuania wins

About the author
Arian Kashyap

Arian Kashyap

Twitter icon

Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.

Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.

Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.

Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.

When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading.

Know More

