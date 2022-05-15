“Lmao, I ain’t sh*t” - 6-time NBA All-Star responds to fan's meme, hilariously mocks himself for his weak resume

NBA and Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard hilariously reacted to a fan's meme on Twitter that took a jab at the player's weak resume. Aside from winning the Rookie of the Year, Lillard hasn't achieved any other major individual or collective honors.

The fan created a 'then and now' template to poke fun at the six-time All-Star, and Lillard didn't hesitate to mock himself, replying:

"Lmao, I ain't sh*t"

Damian Lillard has been playing in the league for ten years now. He has been voted in as an All-Star and an All-NBA team player six times apiece. However, he hasn't led the league in major statistical categories or achieved postseason success with his current franchise.

Nevertheless, Lillard's talent and quality have never been in question, which also saw him make the NBA's 75th Anniversary team this year. The Trail Blazers talisman is also loyal to his current franchise and has stated his determination to win an NBA championship with them.

What's next for Damian Lillard and his NBA career?

Damian Lillard will be 32 by the time the 2022-23 season starts. His time as a leading player on a championship contender roster is closing down right now. The Portland Trail Blazers are trying their best to shake things up and surround Lillard with the necessary pieces to be a title contender soon.

They moved on from the likes of CJ McCollum, Norman Powell and Robert Covington at the trade deadline this year. They will enter the market as aggressive buyers in the upcoming offseason.

It will be a tough road ahead for them to turn things around by next season. Damian Lillard is well aware of the situation but has refused to turn his back on the franchise and vowed to trust the organization to make the right decisions.

Collective success might take a little time to come by for Lillard, but he can definitely aim to improve his resume individually.

Apart from an injury-riddled 2021-22 season, Damian Lillard has been one of the most consistent players. He has been available for his team and has delivered the goods at a high level, helping Portland make eight postseason appearances in ten years.

The 31-year-old has MVP-caliber potential and is still one of the top point guards in the league. Aiming to win the highest individual honor seems like an ideal goal for Lillard and his legacy in the NBA. Portland need to figure out the right strategy to compete for the title, with Dame leading the charge for the side.

Edited by S Chowdhury