“Lobos over 1942 and Casa Migos” - Meek Mill reserves high praise for LeBron James’ tequila brand 

NBA superstar LeBron James launched his own Tequila brand Lobos in 2020, becoming the latest athlete to venture into the liquor segment. James is seen endorsing the brand quite often, and other celebrities are also quite proactive in promoting the product time and again.

Philadelphia-born rapper Meek Mill became the latest celebrity to flaunt the Lobos tequila on his social media, as he posted an Instagram story comparing the product favorably to its competitors. LeBron James reshared it on his profile, which clearly indicates the two have a close-knit relationship. Here is what Mill captioned the story with:

“Lobos over 1942 and Casa Migos.”

LeBron James shares a close bond with the hip-hop industry

Lakers superstar LeBron James was recently ejected against the Pistons

LeBron James is frequently seen with rappers and producers who belong to the American hip-hop industry. He has had ties with music artists since his early days in the league, the names ranging from Jay-Z, P Diddy to Drake.

The 'King' has grown quite close to Drake in the last few years, to an extent where the Canadian rapper even brought LeBron James out as a surprise guest during one of his concerts.

James prides himself on being a huge fan of hip-hop music, which can be validated by his social media activity. He constantly posts short videos of himself jamming along to hip-hop songs, and is quick to give shout-outs to rappers on his Twitter and Instagram.

The industry also shows equal love for LeBron James, as high-profile rappers are often seen courtside watching the LA Lakers talisman's games. It's been happening since James was at the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat, but celebrity sightings have become more frequent during his stint in Los Angeles.

LeBron James has been a commendable job as the patron of hip-hop music in recent years, which was highlighted by his efforts to A&R 2 Chainz's album back in 2019. He also joins rappers in their studios frequently, and in turn, gets access to their content much earlier than customers do.

Coming to on-court activities, LeBron James is navigating a tough season with the LA Lakers and will return to the team's starting lineup against the Indiana Pacers after missing out on the loss against the New York Knicks due to a suspension.

