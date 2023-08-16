Longtime rival Paul Pierce expects LeBron James to participate in 2024 Olympics: "I think he'll go'

Paul Pierce believes LeBron James will be active for Team USA next season and play at the 2024 Paris Olympics. James has not played for the national team since the 2012 London Olympics when they won the gold medal.

In a recent episode of KG Certified's Ticket & The Truth podcast on Showtime Basketball, Pierce expects his longtime rival to wear USA colors next summer.

"I really think LeBron is going to go," Pierce said. "I think LeBron will be there. This will be his final Olympics … I think he'll go to the Olympics."

If LeBron James suits up for Team USA, he has a chance to surpass Michael Jordan in terms of Olympic gold medal tally. Both GOATs have two Olympic gold medals on their resume, with James also having the Bronze medal from the 2004 Athens Olympics.

However, James might have retired from international competition a decade ago. NBA insider Marc J. Spears reported via a close source in July 2013 that "The King" is done with the Olympics.

"LeBron is going to be three years older during the next Olympics," the source told Spears. "He will have two older boys. He has a lot to endure with his family. He played in three Olympics. Everyone that knows LeBron knows it's always based on a decision at that moment. But if the moment was today, the answer would be no."

James didn't play in the 2016 Rio Olympics, as well as the 2020 Tokyo Olympics that was held in 2021. The wear and tear of the past decade is surely a contributing factor for the four-time NBA champ. The summer is the only time he gets to rest and spend time with family.

And with Bronny James' recent medical event, it's understandable that LeBron will spend more time with him and his family.

LeBron James taking care of Bronny, strolls back to Akron

Bronny and LeBron James at the 2023 McDonald's All-American Game

LeBron James spent the early part of his offseason visiting France with his family, as well as Draymond Green. However, things changed for the James Family when Bronny went into cardiac arrest on July 24.

The eldest son of "The King" quickly recovered from the ordeal but the question of why it happened still lingers in everyone's mind, especially his family. LeBron took Bronny to the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota last week. It was probably to help understand why the 18-year-old athlete suffered cardiac arrest.

A week later, the LA Lakers star was back in his hometown of Akron, Ohio. He was vibing to Michael Jackson's music as he strolls throughout his neighborhood.

