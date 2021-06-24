Looking at the 2018 NBA Draft class and its dominance in the 2021 NBA playoffs

The 2018 NBA Draft class was tipped to be one of the greatest in the league's history and while it is still too early to tell, the signs are certainly there. Five of the top ten selections in the draft have played prominent roles for their sides in this year's playoffs. Three of them - Trae Young, DeAndre Ayton and Mikal Bridges - are still fighting for a championship ring.

Beyond the three mentioned, there is superstar Luka Doncic, who did his best to carry the Dallas Mavericks past the LA Clippers in the first-round of the postseason but ultimately came up short in game seven. Then there is Jaren Jackson Jr., who struggled with injuries this year but produced some fine displays in his postseason debut for the Memphis Grizzlies, and the Denver Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr. has also been quite impressive.

In this article, we will analyze how the 2018 NBA Draft class have performed in the playoffs so far and if they can continue to be stars of the league for years to come.

How the 2018 NBA Draft class asserted their dominance in the 2021 playoffs

DeAndre Ayton was the No.1 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft

Whether it's DeAndre Ayton's game-winning dunk, Trae Young's blistering 48-point performance against the Bucks, Luka Doncic's unguardable offense, or Mikal Bridges' work on both ends of the floor - the 2018 NBA Draft class is beginning to assert its dominance in the league. Of course, there were already signs that they could do so, with both Young and Doncic becoming All-Stars in their second year and establishing themselves as future superstars for their franchises.

However, the playoffs have been different. They have paved the way for upsets. The top picks from the 2018 NBA Draft class are proving that they have what it takes to be championship favorites for years to come.

The most impressive performer so far has been the former No.5 overall pick, Trae Young. Despite the Atlanta Hawks trading him for Luka Doncic in the 2018 NBA Draft, both teams will be happy with how the circumstances have unfolded.

Young has carried the Hawks to the Eastern Conference Finals, averaging 30.5 points and 10.5 assists, despite facing some of the toughest defenses in the league. He continues to defy the odds - as he has done his whole career - and dropped a stunning 48-point performance on the Milwaukee Bucks in game one on Wednesday.

Trae Young scored or assisted on 72 points in Game 1.



According to @EliasSports that is the most in a Conference or Division Finals game all-time. pic.twitter.com/TY2RshRNIW — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 24, 2021

Much of the discussion surrounding the 2018 NBA Draft class has revolved around European superstar Luka Doncic. However, Young has proven this postseason that he can be one of the most dynamic and creative leaders for years to come.

Doncic is simply waiting for his team to get better before he, too, can reach an NBA Conference Finals series. The Dallas Mavericks' supporting cast let the Slovenian down yet again this year, with the likes of Kristaps Porzingis failing to show up on the biggest stage.

Doncic remains the highest-scoring player in the playoffs - although he only played 7 games - after averaging 35.7 points a night against the LA Clippers. In both this year's postseason as well as last year in the bubble, the Slovenian has proven he can replicate his outstanding scoring produced in the regular season under the brightest spotlight. In fact, his output and importance to the Mavs only get better deep into the season.

In the West, two stars of the 2018 NBA Draft competing against the Clippers to reach the Finals are DeAndre Ayton and Mikal Bridges. In an interview earlier this month, Ayton stated that he believed his draft class is the best in history and he is certainly making a case for it with the Phoenix Suns.

Don’t jump with Deandre Ayton 😱 pic.twitter.com/l8LiogQCbz — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 8, 2021

Ayton has come of age in this year's playoffs. The former No.1 overall pick has taken his time to develop his game as most centers have to in the NBA, but he is now proving his worth to the Suns. Ayton has increased his output in the postseason, averaging 16.3 points and 10.8 assists per game and has shot at 72% from the field. He has had double-doubles in eight playoff games and has done an exceptional job against the LA Lakers' size and league MVP Nikola Jokic.

Ayton's fellow starter with the Suns, Mikal Bridges, has also come to life in their dominant playoff run. Although his overall offensive averages have dipped, Bridges averaged 16 points per game in the series against the Denver Nuggets and continues to be a reliable perimeter shooter to aid Devin Booker and Ayton.

Against the Nuggets, Ayton and Bridges faced another member of the 2018 NBA Draft class, Michael Porter Jr., who has the most playoff experience of any classmate. Without Jamal Murray, Porter Jr. had to step up as the Nuggets' secondary scorer this year and had four 20+ point performances, including two 26-point showings in games five and six against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Michael Porter Jr. (22 PTS) ties the postseason record for threes made in a quarter with 6 triples in the 1st! #NBAPlayoffs on TNT pic.twitter.com/RZyd3Jc4HY — NBA (@NBA) June 4, 2021

The 2018 NBA Draft class certainly have many years of success ahead of them and this year is only the beginning. Hopefully, we will get to see Trae Young face off against his fellow draftees in the NBA Finals.

Edited by Prem Deshpande