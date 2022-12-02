Looking at the 5 best designer shoes James Harden has donned so far 

James Harden's shoes have caught the attention of many fans over the last year. He came up with some stellar designs with adidas, which rated among the top sneakers during the season.

"The Beard" experienced a shaky 2021-22 NBA season after playing for teams like the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers. However, Harden donning some solid sneaker designs remained constant throughout the year.

The former NBA MVP sported the adidas Harden Vol. 6 shoes during the season. They were widely ranked as one of the best shoes produced by the company throughout last year. Harden put on some eye-catching designs during his time split between the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers.

Here's a look at the top five James Harden shoes from last season.

Ranking James Harden's shoes

#1 adidas Harden Vol. 6 'Black White'

adidas Harden Vol. 6 'Black White' [Photo source: Kicks on Fire]

One of the best designs James Harden donned at the start of the season was during a game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Washington Wizards on October 25, 2021. The point guard wore the adidas Harden Vol. 6 'Black White' shoes during the contest.

The base design stays the same on the sneaker product but is covered in black and white, which gives it a simple look. The look, though, is solid, especially on the Nets' statement edition jerseys from last season.

#2 adidas Harden Vol. 6 'White Maroon PE'

adidas Harden Vol. 6 - 'White Maroon PE' [Photo Source: NMD 2020]

James Harden's shoes had some variety, especially in the Vol 6. line that released last year. One of the best designs was the white and maroon edition that he donned on December 3 and 4 as a member of the Brooklyn Nets against the Minnesota Timberwolves and Chicago Bulls.

The shoes looked great in the Nets' city edition jerseys from last season that were dominated by blue as the base color, with red and white stripes on the edges.

#3 adidas Harden Vol. 6 'Green Mist Pulse Aqua'

adidas Harden Vol. 6 'Green Mist Pulse Aqua' [Photo source: GOAT]

James Harden's shoes blended well with various color schemes. One that stood out was the combination of green mist pulse aqua. Harden sported the design during two regular-season games against the Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers in November 2021 and against the LA Lakers in January 2022.

These kicks were arguably the best among the lighter colors that Harden donned from the Vol 6. sneaker line.

#4 adidas Harden Vol. 6 'Navy Red PE'

adidas Harden Vol. 6 'Navy Red PE' [Photo source: NMD 2020]

James Harden put on some of his best-looking pairs of kicks during his time with the Philadelphia 76ers. He donned a navy blue shade along with red edges and stripes during one of the regular season games against the Detroit Pistons on March 31, 2022.

The shoes were tailor-made for the 76ers' city edition jerseys, which also had the same color schemes as Harden's shoes.

#5 adidas Harden Vol. 6 'Red Black PE'

adidas Harden Vol. 6 'Red Black PE' [Photo source: GOAT]

James Harden introduced fans to a classic red and black design on the adidas Harden Vol. 6 shoes last season. He donned those during regular season games on March 25 and April 28, 2022, against the LA Clippers and Toronto Raptors, respectively.

There's not much that could go wrong with the red and black adidas combination, and it looked stellar in the Sixers' city edition jerseys from last year.

