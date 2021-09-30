Looking at the 5 highest scoring point guards in the NBA over the last 10 years

The NBA has seen a rise in the number of combo guards, which has resulted in point guards scoring a lot more. While most have continued to focus on being elite distributors, a few have incorporated scoring to contribute more on offense.

Several incredible point guards have made their way into the NBA over the years and operated at an efficient rate. Though required, their attention is not focused on passing alone as they have raked in the points at a fast clip.

Luka Doncic is an obvious example of a point guard that scored at an efficient rate. In only three seasons played, he has scored 5,115 points in the regular season. While that number is nowhere close to those on this list, it shows the promise of a point guard who could develop into one of the best scorers in the NBA.

Without further ado, here are the top five highest-scoring point guards in the NBA over the last ten years.

#5 Kyrie Irving - 13,293 points

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets dribbles as Marcus Smart #36 of the Boston Celtics defends

Drafted in 2011 by the Cleveland Cavaliers with the first overall pick, Kyrie Irving has grown to be one of the most lethal scorers at the 1 in the NBA. His ball-handling skills are unmatched, making him one of the most unguardable point guards in league history.

So far in his ten-year career, Kyrie has accumulated 13,293 points in the NBA regular season while averaging 22.8 points per game. Off-court activities have made the seven-time All-Star arguably the most controversial player, gathering a lot of negative attention. Regardless, no one can argue against Kyrie being one of the best dribblers in the league right now.

#4 Kemba Walker - 13,938 points

Kemba Walker #8 of the New York Knicks

When it comes to being nifty with the handles in the NBA, Kemba Walker comes closest to Irving. Despite not being as good a dribbler, he has scored at a more efficient rate.

NBA.com/Stats @nbastats Kemba Walker powers the @hornets to victory by scoring 43 PTS, his second straight game with at least 40 PTS! #SAPStatLineOfTheNight Kemba Walker powers the @hornets to victory by scoring 43 PTS, his second straight game with at least 40 PTS! #SAPStatLineOfTheNight https://t.co/D43Khjx9aP

Injuries have hampered Walker's development in recent years, but the New York Knicks point guard has successfully registered 13,938 points in the past ten years.

Walker is sure to cross the 15,000-point milestone if he stays healthy. The last time he played in all 82 games in the NBA, he scored 2,102 points.

