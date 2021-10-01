Looking at the 5 most highly-anticipated players returning from injury in the 2021-22 NBA season

The 2020-21 NBA season was filled with injuries, with many superstars who could have helped their teams to deep championship runs being sidelined. Perhaps the outcome of the 2021 NBA Finals would have been different if players were not dropping like flies at the tail-end of the season.

Nevertheless, the thought of these players returning and competing builds anticipation for the 2021-22 NBA season. An early return is undoubtedly desired as teams that get off to an early start have a good chance of reaching the postseason.

The LA Lakers lost Anthony Davis during the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs, which deeply affected their campaign. LeBron James was still in recovery from an ankle injury and was also not 100%. King James was eliminated in the first round for the first time in his career, and fans cannot help but wonder if the result would have been different if both players were healthy.

The same goes for the Brooklyn Nets, who lost Kyrie Irving and James Harden in the conference semi-finals and eventually fell to the Milwaukee Bucks. Kevin Durant's efforts were not enough to rally the Nets to a victory in the series.

Although the aforementioned players have all made full recoveries and will be available to start the 2021-22 NBA season, there are a few players who are yet to recover.

Without further ado, here are the five most anticipated players returning from injury in the 2021-22 NBA season.

#5 Markelle Fultz

Markelle Fultz #20 of the Orlando Magic drives past Eric Bledsoe #6 of the Milwaukee Bucks

Markelle Fultz tore his ACL after a hot start to the 2020-21 NBA campaign. He led the Orlando Magic to a 6-2 run after eight games. Although his numbers were not shooting off the roof, he proved that he was an integral piece for the Magic.

Following his unavailability, the Orlando Magic embraced a full rebuild and traded three of their veteran players on deadline day.

The 23-year-old is still on the sidelines but is looking forward to making a full recovery sometime this season. Given the nature of the injury, he might be out until at least December 1.

#3 Victor Oladipo

Victor Oladipo #4 of the Miami Heat

Victor Oladipo has struggled with injuries since the 2018-19 NBA season, featuring in only 88 games in the last three seasons. He was traded to the Miami Heat on deadline day and featured in only four games before re-aggravating his right quadriceps tendon injury.

However, the guard is expected to make a return by November at the earliest.

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat Victor Oladipo’s Heat goal? "One of the best comeback stories ever" sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Guard discusses injury for first time since May surgery and then accepting veteran-minimum contract. "I'm optimistic. I'm doing better now. And I don't really know what the future holds." Victor Oladipo’s Heat goal? "One of the best comeback stories ever" sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Guard discusses injury for first time since May surgery and then accepting veteran-minimum contract. "I'm optimistic. I'm doing better now. And I don't really know what the future holds."

Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Jonathan Glashow spoke with ESPN about Oladipo's surgery and said:

"I repaired the quad tendon and did it a little differently than [he had] it done before. I'm very optimistic that I could clear him in six months, by November. I think he's going to play really well again ... [The surgery] went extremely well, and it's healing beautifully. I'm confident he'll play next year."

