Looking at the Top 5 Milwaukee Bucks players of all time and discussing where Giannis Antetokounmpo ranks among them

Giannis Antetokounmpo has the Milwaukee Bucks rolling again and hunting down the 76ers atop the Eastern conference. Winning 13 of their past 14 matchups has propelled them to only 2 games behind Philadelphia, led by their offense, which ranks 1st overall over the past 10.

Although they haven't won a championship since their only title win in 1971, Milwaukee will be among the favorites yet again this season.

Ahead of 5 crucial matchups against sides looking to compete deep into the playoffs, we take a look at where Giannis Antetokounmpo and his years with the Milwaukee Bucks rank him on their all-time list of greatest players.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the franchise's top-5 throughout their history.

Where does Giannis Antetokounmpo rank among the Milwaukee Bucks greatest ever players?

The Milwaukee Bucks have had some fantastic players throughout the decades and have some fantastic players now. With Giannis Antetokounmpo recently etching his name further into franchise history by passing Sidney Moncrief for 3rd All-Time leading scorer, he continues to rise up the list of Bucks' greats.

But can he go one-step further this year and win the title?

#1 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Milwaukee Bucks legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Where better to start our list than one of the greatest, if not the greatest, NBA players of all time?

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar led the Milwaukee Bucks for six seasons through the greatest period the franchise has ever had. He is their all-time leading scorer and rebounder and grabbed 3 MVP trophies along the way.

Most importantly, he did what Giannis Antetokounmpo is yet to do, and that is lead the Bucks to a championship, let alone the two conference titles he achieved.

📅 On this day in 1973, the @Bucks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar scored 36 points in a win over the Suns, surpassing 10,000 career points in the process.



Only three players in NBA history have reached that mark in fewer games: Wilt Chamberlain, Michael Jordan, and Elgin Baylor. pic.twitter.com/xexRi4JvyL — Justin Kubatko (@jkubatko) March 25, 2021

Abdul-Jabbar contributed to a whopping 114.7 win shares, which, in 7 and a half seasons, Giannis Antetokounmpo is 43 behind. There is currently no debate over the Milwaukee Bucks' best player in history.

However, if Giannis can sustain his current scoring and rebounding rate as well as achieve that illusive title, then we may have a discussion on our hands.

#2 Oscar Robertson

Just tipping Giannis Antetokounmpo for second spot is Oscar Robertson. The 6'5" guard revolutionized the game with his ability to score and rebound while also distributing the ball. Spending his last 4 years in the league with the Milwaukee Bucks, Robertson averaged 16.3 points and 7.5 assists.

While these are not stellar numbers normally, it was the acquisition of Robertson that truly made the Bucks a force to be reckoned with. His experience, paired with Abdul-Jabbar's youthfulness, was the dynamic duo that led Milwaukee to its only title in '71.

He remains one of the greatest the franchise has ever seen.

#3 Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks leader Giannis Antetokounmpo

Few sides in the league have a leader as dominant as Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Greek forward can do it all and regularly puts up monster displays on both ends of the floor.

He already has a career-high number of triple-doubles this season with seven, helped by his improvement at distributing the ball (averaging 6.4 assists per night).

Antetokounmpo's reach and athleticism are extremely rare and have helped him win back-to-back MVP's and the defensive player of the year title last season.

He is enjoying his 2nd-most effective year on the offensive end with a rating of 120 and has the 3rd highest +/- of any regular starter in the league. This has helped him reach 3rd on the Bucks' all-time scoring list at the beginning of March.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week! 👏



Leading the Bucks to a 3-0 record last week, Antetokounmpo averaged a triple-double by putting up 29.7 points (58 FG%, 33 3FG%, 81 FT%), 12.7 rebounds and 10.0 assists per game 📊 pic.twitter.com/oLLCfsXz7h — NBA UK (@NBAUK) March 23, 2021

To truly etch the 26-year old into Milwaukee Bucks folklore, he will have to bring home a championship.

While previous seasons may have presented easier opportunities to get into the Finals, the Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo are primed to compete once again. This year they are the most well-rounded team in the top-3 in the conference, ranking inside the league's top-10 for both offensive and defensive rating.

#4 Sidney Moncrief

Sidney Moncrief at his Hall Of Fame Announcement

Hall of Famer Sidney Moncrief lands 4th on our list of Milwaukee Bucks greats. The 6'3" guard was a hustler and was an elite all-round talent - signified by his stats with the franchise. Moncrief ranks 4th overall in points, 2nd in assists, 8th in total rebounds and 3rd in steals.

He spent 10 years in Milwaukee, during which time he was named an All-Star on five occasions and Defensive Player of the Year twice. Moncrief's value to the Bucks' history is shown in his 272-138 winning record while with the franchise.

He was the driving force behind their three Conference Finals appearances during his time.

#5 Marques Johnson

Teammates with Moncrief during those glorious years in Milwaukee Bucks history was Marques Johnson. The small forward was the Bucks' scoring engine, averaging 21 points per game during his 7 seasons with the franchise and ranking 7th overall in points. He was also extremely effective from the field, shooting the ball at 53% from the field (4th overall).

Marques Johnson is one of 14 finalists announced for the Hall of Fame Class of 2021



🔊 Rick Kamla and Reggie Theus think Marques deserves to be in Springfield pic.twitter.com/AgKtZjHu5h — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) March 13, 2021

His partnership with Moncrief helped guide the Bucks to 5 straight division titles and earned him four All-Star appearances and three All-NBAs.

With his all-round game, he is more than worthy of the 5th place of Milwaukee Bucks greats and will likely keep that position for years to come with Giannis Antetokounmpo the only current player anywhere near the list.