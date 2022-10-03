Looking back at late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman's best NBA moments: Featuring his All-Star game appearance and more

The late Chadwick Boseman was a huge NBA fan. We saw the actor in attendance for a few games and he even showed up at the All-Star weekend. The Black Panther star had a very close bond with the league, which is why they mourned his death in 2020.

The year 2020 was a horrific year for the league as the basketball world lost a legend in Kobe Bryant and a close friend in Chadwick Boseman.

This article looks at some of Chadwick's best moments in the NBA.

Chadwick Boseman NBA Moments

Chadwick Boseman, Victor Oladipo, and Michael B. Jordan

Chadwick Boseman's history with the NBA dates back to 2015. The Black Panther star participated in the 2015 All-Star Celebrity game where he was teammates with famous comedian Kevin Hart. He didn't have any significant highlights, but it seemed like he had a blast just playing in the hardwood with other celebrities.

It's no secret that Boseman was a fan of the sport, however, thanks to his success as an actor, many players loved him on the big screen. In 2018, Victor Oladipo participated in The Dunk Contest where he paid homage to T'Challa. Before attempting his second dunk in the first round, Oladipo went courtside and approached none other than Chadwick Boseman.

Boseman gave Oladipo his Black Panther mask and performed a Wakanda ritual before the dunk. The timing for this moment couldn't be more perfect considering that the Black Panther movie was released four days prior to the 2018 Dunk Contest.

In 2019, he appeared on Inside the NBA. During that episode, Boseman and the hosts were broadcasting just outside Staples Center. Ernie Johnson asked the actor a fitting question about whether he was a Lakers or Clippers fan. Boseman came up with a vague response by answering a different team entirely, however, he thought that the Clippers at the time were parallel to Wakanda.

The last NBA moment Chadwick Boseman had was when he was invited to be a judge in the 2020 dunk contest. Little did we know that the actor was going to pass away that same year due to Colon Cancer. Apparently, Boseman had been dealing with stage three cancer since 2016.

Chadwick was not just a movie star, but he was also a friend to the entire league. He developed some bonds with several legends, including the late Kobe Bryant. Rest in peace, Chadwick Boseman. Wakanda forever.

