Looking back at when Odell Beckham Jr. expressed 'disgust' over NBA players' salaries - "I’m no longer friends wit anybody in NBA cause yalll just gettin it to easy!"

Odell Beckham Jr. made some jokes about the NBA's salaries on Twitter on June 22. Beckham Jr. last played with the Los Angeles Rams. His NFL contracts have been significant but are smaller than an NBA All-Star's contract. Beckham, at one point, had a 5-year, $90 million contract.

LeBron James recently signed a contract extension with the Lakers that will last until the 2024-25 season. James' contract will last only two seasons, and he'll make $97.1 million. He'll make $7.1 million more in less time. Additionally, NBA players have guaranteed contracts, while NFL players do not.

That said, it's understandable why Odell Beckham Jr. thinks earning money in the NBA is easier. He hilariously trolled his friends from the basketball world on social media by saying they're no longer friends.

OBJ said: "Shxt is disgusting ! I’m no longer friends wit anybody in NBA cause yalll just gettin it to easy! y’all got my hot"

Odell Beckham Jr. made a legitimate point, though. The NFL's highest-paid athlete is Deshaun Watson, with a five-year contract worth $230 million. According to ESPN, he's the only football player in the NFL making $200 million or more. The next biggest contract in the league is Russell Wilson's $165 million contract.

In the NBA, however, 12 players are currently signed to a contract worth $200 million or more. Odell Beckham Jr. might have been joking, but he has a point.

Odell Beckham Jr.'s relationship with the NBA

Odell Beckham Jr. is among the few athletes talented in multiple sports. If not for football, OBJ might've pursued a basketball career. It makes sense why Beckham Jr. has bonds in the basketball world. He attends games and interacts with several players.

In sports, it's only natural for athletes to be fans of other athletes. Many basketball players are huge football fans, and Beckham is a basketball fan.

OBJ attended the 2018 All-Star game. He was having a blast by trolling James Harden and Russell Westbrook. Some legends and players even approached the football star during the half-time break and post-game.

Beckham Jr. developed a relationship with LeBron James. Initially, it started with random videos from OBJ tagging LeBron. Eventually, the NFL star caught King James' attention and developed a friendship. Their bond grew when Odell played for the Cleveland Browns in 2019.

