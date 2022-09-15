Looking at the major clubs that Dennis Rodman's daughter Trinity has played for in her career so far

NBA star Dennis Rodman’s daughter Trinity Rodman is a professional soccer player who plays in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL).The forward has shown plenty of promise over the course of her short stint in the NWSL so far.

Rodman joined the Washington Spirit and had an extraordinary first season last year, scoring eight goals in 29 appearances. She was crucial in the Spirit’s 2-1 win against OL Reign in the semifinals of the NWSL Playoffs. The 20-year-old followed it up with a game-winning assist in the final against the Chicago Red Stars.

Her performance earned her the 2021 NWSL Rookie of the Year award, and she was also added to the NWSL Best XI of 2021.

The Athletic @TheAthletic



Among them:

Alex Morgan

Catarina Macario

Trinity Rodman

Beth Mead



The 20 nominees for the 2022 Women's Ballon d'Or — which honors the best female footballer each year — have been announced.

Among them:

Alex Morgan

Catarina Macario

Trinity Rodman

Beth Mead

In February 2022, Rodman signed a contract extension worth $1.1 million, which is the biggest deal in the league. The contract will keep her at the Washington Spirit until 2024, with an option to extend it by a further year.

She will reportedly make $281,000 annually, which is supposed to be more than superstar Alex Morgan’s base salary of $250,000.

Kris Ward, the coach who was recently fired amidst a lackluster 2022 season, commented on Rodman’s extension when he was still on the payroll.

“We're incredibly excited to have Trin as a part of the Spirit family for at least the next three seasons,” Ward said. “She has a truly special career ahead of her and makes us a better club on all fronts.”

Trinity Rodman has made a mark on the international stage as well, playing for the United States at the senior, under-20 and under-17 levels. Her most notable performance so far came in the 2020 CONCACAF Women’s U-20 Championship. She scored nine goals to help the United States win the tournament.

Following that display, she was nominated for the US Soccer Young Female Player of the Year award in 2020. She didn't win the award that year, but managed to pick it up in subsequent year.

Rodman’s growth has been recognized by her nomination for the 2022 Ballon d’Or Féminin, alongside 19 other nominees. She’s turned into a pivotal piece in the Washington Spirit’s attacking system. Apart from her goal scoring, the youngster has also shown superior vision in finding her teammates in threatening positions.

Trinity Rodman started playing soccer from a very young age

Trinity Rodman grew up in Newport Beach, California, and began playing soccer aged just four.

Although her father enjoyed a respectable career in basketball, her love for soccer emerged at a very young age. She was encouraged by her mother and half-sister to pursue her dream of becoming a professional soccer player.

Trinity began playing soccer at the age of ten, playing for the SoCal Blues in the Elite Clubs National League. She initially committed to playing college soccer for the UCLA Bruins, but later chose to join her brother, DJ, at the Washington State Cougars. DJ was on the men’s basketball team.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



Trinity Rodman has been selected by the Washington Spirit as the No. 2 overall pick in the NWSL draft

The 20-year-old forward is the daughter of Dennis Rodman and Michelle Moyer

However, due to the pandemic, the NCAA women’s soccer season was pushed back and Trinity signed up for the NWSL draft. She soon became the youngest player to be drafted into the NWSL, foregoing college to go pro. Speaking about her decision to skip college, Trinity said:

“Just knowing that I wanted to be pushed harder and moved forward, could I be pushed harder playing this college season or could I be pushed harder integrating into the professional level and training with them?

“And obviously, when thinking about those two, the right thing was to go pro just so I could get better as a player, faster.”

Having already won seven caps for the USA's senior team aged just 20, the future looks bright for Trinity.

