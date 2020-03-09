Los Angeles Clippers' Patrick Beverley says guarding LeBron James is "no challenge"

Beverley's defense played a huge role in closing out the previous LA matchup.

Following the Los Angeles Clippers' 112-103 defeat to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, emotions were at an all-time high in both the LA camps.

When Patrick Beverley was asked by a reporter to describe the challenge it is defensively to guard LeBron James, his response outlined his headstrong approach:

"No challenge ... Not hard at all", blurted Pat Bev.

James scored 28 points on 7-of-17 shooting from the floor, after going 16-of-43 from the field for 41 points in back-to-back defeats to the Clippers previously. The King showed up and made some clutch plays down the stretch to seal his team's first-ever win against the stacked Clippers lineup this year.

Pat Bev has never been shy of speaking his mind. And in the intense rivalry that is brewing in LA, trash talk is always welcomed.

The Lakers are currently leading the Western Conference with an imposing 49-13 (0.790) win-loss record and have clinched a playoff berth for the first time since 2013.

On the other hand, the Clippers are fully healthy and gaining serious momentum as the postseason nears. They stand at the 2nd spot in the West (43-20), now 6.5 games behind their LA rivals.