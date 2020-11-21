NBA Rumors: Clippers Pursuing Terry Rozier, Contract Details for Fred VanVleet

The 2020-21 season is set to start on December 22nd and every team is rushing to improve their roster. Ahead of the much anticipated free agency which starts tonight, the teams are evaluating all free agents to see how well they fit in their lineup. In this regard, title contenders LA Clippers and Toronto Raptors are not resting easily. Let's take a look at some news out of the NBA regarding some NBA trade rumors and free agency discussions.

NBA Trade Rumors: LA Clippers interested in a trade for Terry Rozier

According to Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix, Terry Rozier has been linked to the LA Clippers in this offseason. After a disappointing loss in the 2020 Western Conference Semi-finals, the LA Clippers plan to make a comeback in 2020-21 season.

Terry Rozier has come off the best season of his career. He has improved in every single statistical category and after being a bench player for the Boston Celtics in his early years, he found himself on a starter role in the Charlotte Hornets.

Rozier's improvement is something to behold, he has convinced people of his caliber and now has title contending teams like the LA Clippers pursuing him. The Charlotte Hornets drafted LaMelo Ball with their 3rd overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and might be looking to trade their current point guard, Rozier.

Meanwhile the LA Clippers are in serious need of a point guard. The LA Clippers loss to the Denver Nuggets is considered as one of the biggest 'choke' performances in NBA history. The All-Star duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George combined for 24 points in the entire game while going 2-for-18 in the second half and combining for 0 points in the fourth quarter. A part of that disappointing performance was the fact that Leonard and George were initiating the team's offense without a point guard making plays for them.

The addition of Rozier will benefit the LA Clippers immensely and will give Terry Rozier a chance at his first NBA title.

NBA News: Toronto Raptors hope to resign Fred VanVleet on a lower price

Raptors guard Fred VanVleet has surprised many people in the NBA. His rapid improvement has opened a lot of eyes and he could now demand a bigger salary in free agency. After going undrafted in 2016, the Toronto Raptors selected Fred VanVleet and he has been improving ever since. VanVleet has improved in every single recorded statistic and averaged a career high 17.6 points per game last season.

After his brilliant performance in the 2019 NBA Finals, the 26-year-old guard can command a much bigger salary than the one he is on. However, the Toronto Raptors don't wish to lose him in free agency and are hoping to re-sign him on a cheaper contract than the one he is asking for.

The Raptors expect to re-sign him on a 'Malcolm Brogdon-type' contract, Brodgon received a four-year $85 million deal with the Indiana Pacers. If VanVleet were to sign a similar deal, it would earn him roughly $21 million per year, a significant drop in annual earnings as he is expected to touch $25-$30 million per year in free agency.

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the free agency market is uncertain and the safest route for Fred VanVleet might be resigning with his own team.