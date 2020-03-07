Los Angeles Clippers sign Joakim Noah on a 10-day contract

Noah played 42 games for the Memphis Grizzlies last season.

Adding to their already stacked roster, the Los Angeles Clippers have now decided to include center Joakim Noah, who is expected to join the team next week.

The Clippers are signing free agent center Joakim Noah, league sources tell ESPN. Noah, a two-time All-Star, is expected to join the team next week. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 6, 2020

Moreover, the Clippers will start Noah's tenure with a 10-day contract.

Source: Free agent Joakim Noah’s deal with the Clippers will start as a 10-day contract. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 6, 2020

The 35-year-old will provide backup big rotation behind Ivica Zubac on the Clippers lineup, and is a clear sign of the fact that this team wants to shift away from the idea of playing Montrezl Harrell at center.

Noah missed a considerable amount of NBA action due to an offseason Achilles injury, but he can still conjure effective minutes for the title contenders. Playing with the Memphis Grizzlies last year, Joakim averaged 7.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game coming off the bench.

His role on the stacked Clippers roster should be fairly limited, but if he could provide any meaningful assistance whatsoever to this team's championship desires, then he can surely be considered a late-season steal by all means.

The Los Angeles Clippers are currently 5.5 games behind the West-leading Los Angeles Lakers. Their impressive 43-19 (0.694) win-loss record has landed them in the second spot on the Western Conference leaderboard, as they have now won seven of their last ten matchups.