Los Angeles Clippers: Top 3 individual performances from the 2018-19 NBA season

Jame FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 5 // 28 May 2019, 15:42 IST

Los Angeles Clippers had a great season

The Los Angeles Clippers emerged as the best team from Los Angeles in the 2018-19 season despite LeBron James playing for the LA Lakers. The Clippers were one of the pleasantly surprising teams of the season. They massively overachieved by reaching the NBA playoffs and then pushing the Golden State Warriors to 6 games.

The Clippers are a great run organization from top to bottom. They have Jerry West in the front office and one of the best coaches in the modern NBA in Doc Rivers. They play hard on every possession and despite not boasting the superstar power like some of the other teams in the NBA, the Clippers played great competitive basketball from the start.

They even lost Tobias Harris during a trade deadline deal and still kept on winning. Players like Lou Williams, Montrezl Harrell, Danilo Gallinari were superb throughout the season. Shai Alexander had a terrific rookie season.

Let's have a look at the three best individual performances from the 2018-19 season:

#3 Montrezl Harrell 32 points against the Dallas Mavericks

Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Clippers

Montrezl Harrell is one of the most energetic players in the NBA. He plays hard on every possession and doesn't give any easy time to the opponents.

He had a superb season coming off the bench for the Clippers. In a match against the Dallas Mavericks on February 25, Harrell scored 32 points in just 28 minutes of action. He shot an outrageous 14-17 from the field.

The Mavericks superstar rookie Luka Doncic scored a 28 points triple-double but that was not enough as the Clippers eventually won the match by a scoreline 121-112. Harrell kept on producing huge performances throughout the season and was very crucial to the Clippers success.

