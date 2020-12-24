Los Angeles Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets Prediction & Match Preview - December 25, 2020 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Los Angeles Clippers will face the Denver Nuggets in an NBA Christmas day special on Friday. This will be the second game of the year for both teams as the 2020-21 season gets underway.

Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Clippers vs Denver Nuggets - NBA Regular Season Game

Date & Time: Friday, December 25th, 2020 - 10:30 PM ET

Venue: Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Check out the complete 2020-21 NBA schedule right here.

The Los Angeles Clippers are looking to improve to 2-0 after a strong performance in their recent win over the defending champions, the Los Angeles Lakers.

This will be one of five scheduled games on the NBA Christmas day and has the potential to be one of the closest, most exciting games of the night.

LA Clippers Preview

Los Angeles Clippers v Los Angeles Lakers

Advertisement

The Los Angeles Clippers had quite the opening night against the defending champions, the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Clippers, led by Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, were able to silence all of the critics and put together a full 48 minutes of excellent basketball.

In the 2020 Western Conference Semifinals, the Denver Nuggets defeated the Clippers in a 7-game series to eliminate them from the playoffs.

The Clippers will be especially eager to get on the court against the Nuggets on Friday, and it's safe to say they will be out for revenge.

Key Player - Kawhi Leonard

Despite the spotlight being on Paul George after the Los Angeles Clippers' opening night victory, Kawhi Leonard remains the most important piece to the Clippers' offensive and defensive game plans.

Leonard finished with 26 points, 3 assists, 2 rebounds and 2 steals in his team's 116-109 victory over the LA Lakers.

Advertisement

Kawhi Leonard finished last season with an average of 27.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game. He will be hoping to improve on both his individual numbers and his team's postseason finish this year.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

Patrick Beverley, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Nicolas Batum, Serge Ibaka

Denver Nuggets Preview

Los Angeles Clippers v Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets had a thrilling finish to their 2019-20 season but fell short in the Western Conference Finals to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Nuggets should be well aware of the Clippers' desire to prove their worth this season and will not go down without a fight.

Despite losing an overtime heartbreaker in their season opener to the Sacramento Kings, the Nuggets should be regarded as one of the premier contenders in the West.

Denver has the talent among their players and coaching staff to control the game and shut down the Clippers' momentum, but they will have to execute.

Key Player - Jamal Murray

The key to victory for the Denver Nuggets over the Los Angeles Clippers is their star guard Jamal Murray.

Murray has established himself as one of the fanciest finishers in the league, alongside Kyrie Irving and Russell Westbrook.

Advertisement

Murray averaged 18.5 points and nearly 5 assists per game last season and seemingly transformed himself into a star for the Nuggets overnight.

Jamal Murray had a rough night in the Nuggets' season opener, scoring only 9 points in 34 minutes. Expect Murray to play with a purpose against the Clippers and put up some big numbers.

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

Jamal Murray, Gary Harris, Michael Porter Jr., Paul Millsap, Nikola Jokic

Clippers vs. Nuggets Prediction

With their impressive performance on opening night, the Los Angeles Clippers should feel very confident heading into this matchup with the Denver Nuggets.

The Clippers looked to be in mid-season form in their very first game and have enough individually talented players to win matchups against any team in the league.

I predict a Clippers victory, but a game that stays close until the final seconds.

Where to watch Clippers vs. Nuggets

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN.