  Los Angeles Clippers vs Detroit Pistons Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Feb. 24 | NBA 2024-25 season

Los Angeles Clippers vs Detroit Pistons Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Feb. 24 | NBA 2024-25 season

By Arian Kashyap
Modified Feb 24, 2025 11:44 GMT
Feb 10, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) is defended by Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn
Feb 10, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) is defended by Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn

The Los Angeles Clippers and the Detroit Pistons will face each other in the league for the first time this season on Monday. Both teams enter this fixture at the Little Caesars Arena with contrasting results. The Detroit Pistons are currently on a six-game winning streak, while the Clippers are without a win since the season resumed after the All-Star Weekend.

This intra-conference matchup will be a clash of the sixth seeds, as the Clippers and the Pistons are both currently ranked sixth in their respective conferences. The Detroit Pistons have faced challenges in reaching the playoffs in recent seasons, but they now hold a 31-26 overall record, matching the total number of wins they achieved in the last three seasons combined. The team is on a six-game winning streak currently and has won eight of the ten games played in February.

also-read-trending Trending

On the other hand, the Los Angeles Clippers have been quite consistent too, shareing a slightly better record than their opponents. The Los Angeles team reflects a 31-25 record, which could have been better if they had won their two games after the All-Star break. Losing to the Milwaukee Bucks and the Indiana Pacers away from home, the Clippers have another five games remaining in their seven-game away stand and could use a win to boost their confidence against the Detroit team.

Having lost to the fourth and fifth seeds in the East in their past two fixtures, the Clippers will be hopeful of getting the better of the sixth-seeded Pistons as they travel to the Motor City on Monday night.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Detroit Pistons: Injury Reports

Clippers Injury Report for Feb. 24

The Clippers will be without Ben Simmons, who is being left out for injury management. Kawhi Leonard (foot) and Norman Powell (knee) may start, but the decision about their availability will be made right before the game.

Pistons Injury Report for Feb. 24

The Detroit Pistons are without two players for their next fixture. Jaden Ivey is sure to miss out as he nurses himself back from a lower leg injury. Simon Fontecchio missed his team's last fixture against the Hawks and will be assessed again before the game on Monday.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Detroit Pistons: Starting lineups and Depth charts

Clippers predicted starting lineups and depth charts

The starting five for the Los Angeles Clippers should consist of James Harden as the point guard, Kris Dunn as the shooting guard, Norman Powell as the small forward, Kawhi Leonard as the power forward, and Ivica Zubac as the center.

PositionStarters2nd3rd
PGJames HardenPatty Mills
SGKris DunnBogdan BogdanovicJordan Miller
SFNorman PowellAmir Coffey Derrick Jones Jr.
PFKawhi LeonardNicolas Batum
CIvica ZubacBen SimmonsDrew Eubanks
Pistons predicted starting lineups and depth charts

The starting five for the Detroit Pistons should consist of Cade Cunningham as the point guard, Tim Hardaway Jr. as the shooting guard, Ausar Thompson as the small forward, Tobias Harris as the power forward, and Jalen Duren as the center.

PositionStarters2nd3rd
PGCade CunnighamDennis SchroderDaniss Jeniks
SGTim Hardaway Jr.Malik Beasley
SFAusar ThompsonRonald Holland II
PFTobias HarrisLindy Waters III
CJalen DurenIsaiah StewartPaul Reed
Where and how to watch Los Angeles Clippers vs. Detroit Pistons

The game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Detroit Pistons is scheduled for tip-off at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday. Fans can follow the fixture being played at the Little Caesars Arena live on the FDSDET and FDSSC networks.

Viewers online can watch the game live by livestreaming it on the FuboTV app or by purchasing the NBA League Pass on NBA.com.

Edited by Neha
