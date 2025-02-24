Los Angeles Clippers vs Detroit Pistons Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Feb. 24 | NBA 2024-25 season

The Los Angeles Clippers and the Detroit Pistons will face each other in the league for the first time this season on Monday. Both teams enter this fixture at the Little Caesars Arena with contrasting results. The Detroit Pistons are currently on a six-game winning streak, while the Clippers are without a win since the season resumed after the All-Star Weekend.

This intra-conference matchup will be a clash of the sixth seeds, as the Clippers and the Pistons are both currently ranked sixth in their respective conferences. The Detroit Pistons have faced challenges in reaching the playoffs in recent seasons, but they now hold a 31-26 overall record, matching the total number of wins they achieved in the last three seasons combined. The team is on a six-game winning streak currently and has won eight of the ten games played in February.

On the other hand, the Los Angeles Clippers have been quite consistent too, shareing a slightly better record than their opponents. The Los Angeles team reflects a 31-25 record, which could have been better if they had won their two games after the All-Star break. Losing to the Milwaukee Bucks and the Indiana Pacers away from home, the Clippers have another five games remaining in their seven-game away stand and could use a win to boost their confidence against the Detroit team.

Having lost to the fourth and fifth seeds in the East in their past two fixtures, the Clippers will be hopeful of getting the better of the sixth-seeded Pistons as they travel to the Motor City on Monday night.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Detroit Pistons: Injury Reports

Clippers Injury Report for Feb. 24

The Clippers will be without Ben Simmons, who is being left out for injury management. Kawhi Leonard (foot) and Norman Powell (knee) may start, but the decision about their availability will be made right before the game.

Pistons Injury Report for Feb. 24

The Detroit Pistons are without two players for their next fixture. Jaden Ivey is sure to miss out as he nurses himself back from a lower leg injury. Simon Fontecchio missed his team's last fixture against the Hawks and will be assessed again before the game on Monday.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Detroit Pistons: Starting lineups and Depth charts

Clippers predicted starting lineups and depth charts

The starting five for the Los Angeles Clippers should consist of James Harden as the point guard, Kris Dunn as the shooting guard, Norman Powell as the small forward, Kawhi Leonard as the power forward, and Ivica Zubac as the center.

Position Starters 2nd 3rd PG James Harden Patty Mills SG Kris Dunn Bogdan Bogdanovic Jordan Miller SF Norman Powell Amir Coffey Derrick Jones Jr. PF Kawhi Leonard Nicolas Batum C Ivica Zubac Ben Simmons Drew Eubanks

Pistons predicted starting lineups and depth charts

The starting five for the Detroit Pistons should consist of Cade Cunningham as the point guard, Tim Hardaway Jr. as the shooting guard, Ausar Thompson as the small forward, Tobias Harris as the power forward, and Jalen Duren as the center.

Position Starters 2nd 3rd PG Cade Cunnigham Dennis Schroder Daniss Jeniks SG Tim Hardaway Jr. Malik Beasley SF Ausar Thompson Ronald Holland II PF Tobias Harris Lindy Waters III C Jalen Duren Isaiah Stewart Paul Reed

Where and how to watch Los Angeles Clippers vs. Detroit Pistons

The game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Detroit Pistons is scheduled for tip-off at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday. Fans can follow the fixture being played at the Little Caesars Arena live on the FDSDET and FDSSC networks.

Viewers online can watch the game live by livestreaming it on the FuboTV app or by purchasing the NBA League Pass on NBA.com.

