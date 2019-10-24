Los Angeles Clippers vs Golden State Warriors: Match Preview and Predictions - 24th October 2019

Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers travel to Chase Center

Match details

Fixture: Los Angeles Clippers vs Golden State Warriors

Date and time: Thursday, 24 October 2019, 10:30 PM (ET)

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Last game result

Los Angeles Clippers: 112-102 win over the Los Angeles Lakers (NBA, 22 October)

Golden State Warriors: 124-103 win over the Los Angeles Lakers (Preseason, 19 October)

Match overview

While this is a huge early-season clash on paper, the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers are heading in opposite directions. The Clippers enter the season as title favorites after signing the All-Star duo of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard and Doc Rivers' team met their lofty expectations on opening night during an impressive win over LeBron James and the Lakers.

Meanwhile, the Warriors enter the season on the back of five straight Finals appearances and the opening of a brand new arena. However, they lost Kevin Durant, Andre Iguodala, Shaun Livingston, and DeMarcus Cousins during a summer of change, while Klay Thompson could also miss the entire season through injury. Steph Curry will be in the conversation for MVP, however, the Warriors face an uphill task to qualify for the playoffs in a stacked Western Conference.

Key players

Steph Curry will be vital to the Warriors as they seek a playoff berth

Los Angeles Clippers - Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard headed to the Clippers this summer to lead his own team, and the 28-year-old outperformed LeBron James and Anthony Davis during his debut at Staples Center. Leonard finished with 30 points and 6 rebounds while shooting more than 50% from the field and is primed for another huge night against the Warriors.

Golden State Warriors - Steph Curry

Curry won back-to-back MVP awards in 2015 and 2016, although the point guard took somewhat of a backseat to Durant following his arrival. Nevertheless, Curry will once again lead the team's offense following Durant's departure, and the 31-year-old could put up career numbers due to the absence of Thompson.

Predicted starting lineups

Los Angeles Clippers - Kawhi Leonard, Ivica Zubac, JaMychal Green, Patrick Beverley, Landry Shamet

Golden State Warriors - Stephen Curry, D'Angelo Russell, Glenn Robinson III, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Clippers vs Warriors match prediction

The two teams last clashed in the Western Conference playoffs as the Warriors came away with a 129-110 win to advance in 6 games. However, the Warriors have since headed in the wrong direction, while the Clippers have added two All-Stars to a roster that won 48 games during the 18-19 season. Ultimately, there will be a great atmosphere inside the brand new Chase Center, although Leonard and the Clippers will have too much for the Warriors.

Where to watch Clippers vs Warriors?

The game will be broadcast nationwide on TNT from 10:30 PM (ET). You can also live stream the game via NBA League Pass.