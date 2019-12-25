Los Angeles Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers: Match Preview and Predictions - 25th December

Clippers won Round 1 of this LA battle.

Match details

Fixture: Los Angeles Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers

Date & Time: Wednesday, 25 December 2019 (8:00 PM ET)

Venue: Staples Center | Los Angeles, CA

Last game results

Los Angeles Clippers (22-10): 112-118 loss to Oklahoma City Thunder (22 December, Sunday)

Los Angeles Lakers (24-6): 104-128 loss to Denver Nuggets (22 December, Sunday)

Los Angeles Clippers preview

After winning four straight last week, the Los Angeles Clippers have now dropped three of their previous five matchups. The mighty Clippers roster seems to have run into a rough patch as of late.

However, coach Doc Rivers would be determined to put his team's best foot forward against the Los Angeles Lakers for the nationally televised Christmas bout.

The Clippers are currently 4th on the Western Conference standings with a 22-10 (0.688) record, three games behind their neighbours in LA.

Key player - Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi missed the OKC game due to a sore knee.

Kawhi Leonard's load management has been in full swing ever since the regular season tipped off. In the 23 games played thus far, the Klaw is averaging a team-high 25.5 points per game, on 46% shooting from the field.

Averaging over 31 minutes per game despite a knee issue, Leonard is posting impressive numbers - 7.8 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.8 steals per game - for his team. He is likely to suit up against the Lakers after sitting out the Clippers' most recent matchup.

Clippers predicted lineup

Kawhi Leonard, Maurice Harkless, Paul George, Ivica Zubac, Patrick Beverley

Los Angeles Lakers preview

While both Anthony Davis and LeBron James battle injuries, the Los Angeles Lakers are going through a distress rally of their own. They have lost three straight games to close out what could have been an impressive December run - including a deflating loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Lakers are currently 24-6 (0.800) on the season, still leading the Western Conference, courtesy of their dazzling 14-game road winning streak. Both their leading scorers are game-time decisions, but stars like these seldom miss out when the lights are the brightest.

Key player - LeBron James

LeBron missed the first game of the season due to a thoracic muscle strain

LeBron James is believed to have to played through an injury against the Bucks, leading to him missing his first matchup of the 2019-20 campaign (against the Denver Nuggets). The 35-year-old megastar is averaging 25.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and a league-leading 10.6 dimes per contest this year so far.

Moreover, he has been the go-to floor general for Coach Frank Vogel across the majority of games played to this point. LeBron is shooting almost 50% from the field along with 1.2 steals per game on the defensive end.

Lakers predicted lineup

LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Danny Green, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, JaVale McGee

Clippers vs Lakers match prediction

Most of the Lakers' scoring is concentrated between two guys, and they're both not 100% going into this matchup. The Clippers are expected to run this one down to the wire and come out on top eventually.

Where to watch Clippers vs Lakers?

This clash will be nationally televised on ESPN and ABC Simulcast. You can also live stream the game via NBA League Pass.