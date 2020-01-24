Los Angeles Clippers vs Miami Heat: Match Preview and Predictions - 24th January 2020

Shubham Pant FOLLOW ANALYST Preview

24 Jan 2020, 03:00 IST SHARE

Los Angeles Clippers are on the road against the Miami Heat

Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Clippers vs Miami Heat

Date & Time: Friday, 24th January 2020 (8:00 PM ET)

Venue: AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, FL

Last Game Results

Los Angeles Clippers (31-14): Lost 95-102 against the Atlanta Hawks (Wednesday, 22nd January)

Miami Heat (31-13): Won in OT 134-129 against the Washington Wizards (Wednesday, 22nd January)

Los Angeles Clippers Preview

The Los Angeles Clippers are considered to be NBA championship favorites and are one of the best teams in the Western Conference, currently sitting in 3rd place with a 31-14 record and have won 7 of their last 10 matches.

They acquired Kawhi Leonard and Paul George this off-season, setting their team towards the path challenging for the NBA title. Both these players, along with Patrick Beverley, were missing when the Clippers slumped to a 95-102 loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

While the status of Paul George and Beverley is in the air, Leonard should be back against the Heat and they will look to get back to winning ways.

Key Player - Kawhi Leonard

Los Angeles Clippers need Kawhi at his best against the Heat on Friday

Advertisement

Kawhi Leonard has been one of the most dominating players in the NBA since last season, having single-handedly led the Toronto Raptors to the NBA championship last season. This season he decided to play closer to home with the Clippers and nothing seems to have changed.

Leonard is averaging a solid 27.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and a career-high 5.0 assists per game. His defense is still at the same elite level, locking down players at will and the Clippers will need him at his best on Friday night against Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.

Clippers Predicted Lineup

Lou Williams, Landry Shamet, Kawhi Leonard, Maurice Harkless and Ivica Zubac

Miami Heat Preview

Miami Heat have been one of the most entertaining teams in the NBA this season, surprising everyone with just how good they are under the leadership of Jimmy Butler. They are currently 2nd in the Eastern Conference with a 31-13 record and are on a 2-game winning streak.

The Heat have lost just 1 game at home and will look to make it 21-1 against a visiting Los Angeles Clippers team that may not feature Paul George or Patrick Beverley. The Heat won an overtime game against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday and will be looking to keep their momentum going against the Clippers on Friday.

Key Player - Jimmy Butler

Miami Heat are being led from the front by Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler has been playing like an All-Star this season with the Miami Heat and is still the clutch player he has been throughout his career. After a disastrous spell with the Minnesota Timberwolves and then being traded by the Philadelphia 76ers, Butler is back to his best.

Butler is averaging a solid 20.3 points, 7 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game. His defending too has been brilliant, with Butler averaging 1.8 steals per game and the Heat need him at his best against the Clippers on Friday night.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

Kendrick Nunn, Duncan Robinson, Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Meyers Leonard

Heat vs Clippers Match Prediction

The game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Miami Heat will be one of the best games this season, with the 2 top teams going at each other to improve their positions and keep their great seasons going. There is not much to keep these teams apart, but with George potentially missing the game, the Miami Heat are slight favorites to win the game.

Where to watch Heat vs Clippers?

You can catch the game live on Fox Sports Prime Ticket or on ESPN. You can also watch the game live on the NBA League Pass.