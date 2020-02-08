Los Angeles Clippers vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Match Preview and Predictions - 8th February 2020

Minnesota Timberwolves v Chicago Bulls

Match details

Fixture: Los Angeles Clippers vs Minnesota Timberwolves

Date & Time: Saturday, 8 February, 8:00 PM ET.

Venue: Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Last game result

Los Angeles Clippers (36-15): 128-111 victory over the Miami Heat (Wednesday, 5 February 2020)

Minnesota Timberwolves (15-35): 120-127 loss to the Atlanta Hawks (Wednesday, 5 February 2020)

Los Angeles Clippers Preview

The Los Angeles Clippers are having a strong campaign with a record of 36-15, and are 8-2 in their last 10 games. Before the trade deadline, the Clippers strengthened their lineup by adding another rebounder and shooter in Marcus Morris during a three-team deal involving New York and Washington.

The Clippers did lose Maurice Harkless, a first-round pick in 2020, a protected 2021, and a 2021 second-round pick in the deal. The Clippers also sent Jerone Robinson to Washington in the process.

On Wednesday night, the Clippers beat the Miami Heat 128-111. The Clippers were led by a double-double from Paul George, who had 23 points and 10 assists, as well as 23 points from Landry Shamet.

Key Player – Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard (L)

Kawhi Leonard has played in 39 of the Clippers' first 51 games this season. Leonard is playing sensational basketball for the team; the reigning Finals MVP has been averaging 27 points, 5.3 assists and 7.5 rebounds a game as the Clippers look to dominate the Western Conference.

Clippers predicted lineup

Patrick Beverley, Ivica Zubac, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Montrezl Harrell

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

With a record of 15-35, 2020 will be another fruitless season for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

It is a season that has brought about change once again, like last season, when they traded away Jimmy Butler. This season, wing players Andrew Wiggins and Robert Covington were sacrificed at the trade deadline for D'Angelo Russell and Clint Capela, in separate deals.

The one positive for the future in Minnesota is that Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns are friends, and perhaps a deal in the off-season could be worked for Devin Booker - who still has 3 years to go on a 5 year 158 million dollar contract with the Suns. Booker is also good friends with the two Timberwolves stars.

In the throes of a 13-game losing streak, Wednesday night the Timberwolves suffered a 7-point loss to Atlanta despite getting 20-plus points from three different players. It did not help that Minnesota allowed the Hawks to shoot 52.4 percent for the game.

Key Player: Karl-Anthony Towns

Minnesota Timberwolves v Indiana Pacers

Karl-Anthony Towns must be fed up with the constant roster turnover the past two seasons. However, the latest deal with Golden State adds a good friend in D'Angelo Russell to the roster.

For his part, Towns has been averaging a double-double this season for the Timberwolves, with 26.7 points and 10.8 rebounds per game.

Timberwolves predicted lineup

D'Angelo Russell. Jarrett Culver, Clint Capela, Karl-Anthony Towns, Kelan Martin

Clippers vs Timberwolves Match Prediction

The Clippers are 8-2 in their last 10 games, 14-10 on the road, and have won their last three games. They are the better team in this contest.

Both teams made roster changes before the trade deadline on Thursday, with the Timberwolves making the more significant changes. This will be the first contest for Marcus Morris with the Clippers and for D'Angelo Russell and Clint Capela in Minnesota.

The Timberwolves are in the middle of a 13-game losing streak and are just 6-19 when playing at home. With the T-Wolves needing to work two significant players into the line-up, expect the Clippers to secure a victory Saturday night.

Where to watch Clippers vs Timberwolves?

You can stream the game live online with NBA League Pass. The game can be watched on TV on Fox Sports Network and Fox Sports-PT.