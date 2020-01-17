Los Angeles Clippers vs New Orleans Pelicans: Match Preview and Predictions - 18th January 2020

Orlando Magic v Los Angeles Clippers

Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Clippers vs New Orleans Pelicans

Date & Time: Wednesday, 18 January 2020 (3:30 PM ET)

Venue: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA

Last Game Results

Los Angeles Clippers (29-13): 122-95 win over Orlando Magic (16 January, Thursday)

New Orleans Pelicans (16-26): 138-132 win over Utah Jazz (16 January, Thursday)

Los Angeles Clippers Preview

Even though the Los Angeles Clippers are currently placed at the third spot on the West standings with a 29-13 (0.690) record, they have failed to gain momentum enough to build legit win streaks.

However, the team is shooting over 46% from the field for a top 5 offensive rating of 112.5 this year. With Paul George likely to miss some time due to a hamstring issue, the Clippers unit, led by Kawhi Leonard, is stepping up to the challenge on a nightly basis. They have now won seven of their last ten matchups.

Key Player - Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi recently dropped 43 in three quarters against the Cavs.

Kawhi Leonard has already missed 11 of the Clippers' 42 games played this season due to load management. But in the games he has played, the reigning Finals MVP is averaging a team-high 26.3 points and 7.4 assists.

Despite attempting over 20 field goals per game, Leonard is managing to shoot at an efficient 47% clip from the floor. Moreover, his lockdown defense this season has resulted in almost 2 steals per contest.

Clippers Predicted Lineup

Kawhi Leonard, Maurice Harkless, Ivica Zubac, Patrick Beverley, Landry Shamet.

New Orleans Pelicans Preview

The New Orleans Pelicans are putting together a late rally this season to make up for ta dull first half of basketball. Having now 9 of their last 12 matchups - including statement wins over Utah Jazz, Denver Nuggets and Indiana Pacers - the Pels are turning the corner and it is pretty evident.

NOLA's recent surge has pulled them up to the 12th spot on the West standings with an improved and promising 16-26 (0.381) record. With the return of Zion Williamson just around the corner, this might be the perfect time for New Orleans to make a final dash for a playoff spot.

Key Player - Brandon Ingram

Ingram is coming off a career-night against Utah.

After what could have been a career-altering elbow surgery, Ingram has bounced back in dramatic fashion and his All-Star caliber has been fully unleashed in New Orleans. He recently dropped 49 points against the surging Utah Jazz squad, and also hit the mid-range dagger to seal the game.

Career-high 49 points

8 rebounds

6 assists

Clutch shot after clutch shot.



All-Star. pic.twitter.com/tBguMe2kTZ — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) January 17, 2020

The 22-year-old is averaging a career-high 25 points and 6.8 boards per game, on an efficient 41% shooting from beyond the arc this season.

Pelicans Predicted Lineup

Brandon Ingram, Derrick Favors, Nicolo Melli, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart.

Clippers vs Pelicans Match Prediction

The Pelicans are a tough team to beat considering the confidence they are playing with. It's scary to beat a team that is playing like it has nothing to lose. The Clippers have a reputation of faltering against such teams, especially on the road. But from a collective standpoint, LA will hustle this one out down the stretch.

Where to watch Clippers vs Pelicans?

There game will be nationally televised on ABC from 3:30 PM (ET). You can also live stream the game via NBA League Pass.