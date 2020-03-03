Los Angeles Clippers vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Match Preview and Predictions - 3rd March 2020

Oklahoma City Thunder are currently sixth in the Western Conference

Match details

Fixture: Los Angeles Clippers vs Oklahoma City Thunder

Date & Time: Tuesday, 3rd March 2020, 8 PM ET

Venue: Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, OK

Last game result

Los Angeles Clippers (41-19): 136-130 win against Philadelphia 76ers (1st March, Sunday)

Oklahoma City Thunder (37-23): 86-133 loss against Milwaukee Bucks (28th Feb, Friday)

Los Angeles Clippers preview

Currently third in the Western Conference and 5.5 games behind cross-town rivals Los Angeles Lakers, the Los Angeles Clippers are starting to play like the favorites they are. With Kawhi Leonard leading the way, the franchise has been consistent despite being hit by a lot of injuries. Paul George and Patrick Beverley have missed huge chunks of the season due to fitness issues and with their return to the lineup, Doc Rivers will be confident of finishing the regular season well.

Key player – Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard signed with the Clippers during the 2019 summer

The reigning Finals MVP, Kawhi Leonard has picked up from where he left off. The forward is averaging 27 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 5.2 assists while shooting over 36% from beyond the arc. During the absence of Paul George, the onus was on Kawhi to lead the way for the Clippers and he has delivered more often than not. He put in otherworldly performances against the Lakers and will be hoping to lead the franchise to the championship.

Clippers predicted lineup:

Patrick Beverley, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac

OKC Thunder preview

One of the surprise packages of the season, the Oklahoma City Thunder are having a very good campaign. Currently sitting sixth in the highly competitive Western Conference with a 37-23 record, the Thunder are making some serious noise despite losing the likes of Russell Westbrook and Paul George. Led by Chris Paul, the Thunder have the right combination of youth and experience and will be hoping to go deep into the playoffs.

Key player – Chris Paul

Chris Paul was traded from the Houston Rockets to Oklahoma City Thunder

The most clutch player in the NBA, Chris Paul has been truly magnificent this campaign. Averaging 17.5 points, 5 rebounds, and 6.7 assists this term while shooting 35.7% from the range. After being an All-Star this season, the veteran has been a good influence for the youngsters in the team like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, etc. After being traded to the Thunder from Houston Rockets, the guard is hopeful of leading the franchise to a deep run in the postseason.

Thunder predicted lineup:

Chris Paul, Luguentz Dort, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Abdel Nader, Steven Adams

Clippers vs Thunder match predictions

Both the teams have only one loss in their last five games. While the Clippers have a decent record on the road, they just pose too much firepower this time around with a fully fit squad and should be able to come away with a win against the Thunder.

Where to watch Clippers vs Thunder

The game will be broadcasted on FOX Sports Oklahoma and FOX Sports Prime Ticket. You can also live stream the game via NBA League Pass.