Los Angeles Clippers vs Orlando Magic: Match Preview and Predictions - 26th January 2020

Jason Mills FOLLOW ANALYST Preview

26 Jan 2020, 02:01 IST SHARE

Los Angeles Clippers v Atlanta Hawks

Match details

Fixture: Los Angeles Clippers vs Orlando Magic

Date & Time: Sunday 26 January 2020, 6:00 PM ET.

Venue: Amway Center, Orlando, FL

Last game result

Los Angeles Clippers (32-14):122-117 victory over the Miami Heat (Friday 24 January 2020)

Orlando Magic (21-25): 98-109 loss to the Boston Celtics (Friday 24 January 2020)

Los Angeles Clippers Preview

The Los Angeles Clippers are having a strong campaign sitting third overall in the NBA's Western Conference. The Clippers were the eighth-best team in the West a year ago but have a record of 32-14 and are 7-3 in their last 10 games.

On Friday night, the Clippers held on to beat the Miami Heat 122-117 after holding a 101-85 lead through three quarters. The Clippers were led by a triple-double from Kawhi Leonard who had 33 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists in the game.

Key Player – Kawhi Leonard

Los Angeles Clippers v New Orleans Pelican

Kawhi Leonard has managed to play in 35 of the Clippers' first 46 games. This keeps him on pace to miss the 22 games he took off in Toronto last season for load management. However, Leonard is playing sensational basketball for the Clippers. The reigning Finals MVP has been averaging 27.3 points, 5.1 assists, and 7.5 rebounds a game in a Clippers' uniform.

Advertisement

Clippers predicted lineup

Landry Shamet, Jerome Robinson, Ivica Zubac, Maurice Harkless, Kawhi Leonard

Orlando Magic Preview

The Orlando Magic is having a so-so year which is still good enough to make the playoffs if the season ended right now. The Magic's record is 21-25 - good enough for seventh in the East - and they are only 13-10 when playing at home.

Friday night they lost by 11 points, 109-98, to the Boston Celtics. The Magic had all nine players score points in the contest but only three, Evan Fournier, Nikola Vucevic, and Aaron Gordon, scored more than 10 with Fournier having 30 points.

Key Player – Nikola Vucevic

Orlando Magic v Phoenix Suns

Orlando center Nikola Vucevic is following up on his great 2018-19 season with another double-double stat line in 2020 with averages of 19 points and 11.1 rebounds per game.

Should he maintain his current scoring and rebounding pace, it will be the second consecutive season averaging a double-double and the sixth of his nine-year career. Vucevic was a first-time All-Star last season.

Magic predicted lineup

Markelle Fultz, Evan Fournier, Nikola Vucevic, Khem Birch, Aaron Gordon.

Clippers vs Magic Match Prediction

The Clippers are 13-10 for the season on the road and the Magic are also 13-10 playing at home. The Magic have also lost their last two home games while the Clippers are in the middle of a six-game road trip and are 3-1 on that swing.

The first 4 games of their road trip the Clippers have been involved in close affairs with the widest point margin at seven points or an average of 4.5 points per game.

Ten days ago, in Los Angeles, the Clippers blew out the Magic 122-95. During that contest, the Clippers outscored the Magic by 20, in the paint, 52-32 and shot 49.5 percent for the game as well as 43.8 percent on three-point attempts.

Injury wise, the Clippers are without Paul George and Patrick Beverley who are both day to day. Orlando is without Jonathan Isaac, D.J. Augustin, and Al-Farouq Aminu.

The Clippers are the better team but Paul George and Kawhi Leonard have missed a total of 31 games. Orlando should want revenge for a 27 point loss in L.A. This will be a close affair that should wind up in Orlando's favor.

Where to watch Clippers vs Magic?

You can stream the game live online with NBA League Pass. The game can be watched on TV on Fox Sports Florida and Fox Sports-PT.