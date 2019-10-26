Los Angeles Clippers vs Phoenix Suns: Match Preview and Predictions - 26th October 2019

Arvind S FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 26 Oct 2019, 20:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Los Angeles Clippers v Golden State Warriors

Match details

Fixture: Los Angeles Clippers vs Phoenix Suns

Date and time: Saturday, 26 October 2019, 10:00 PM (ET)

Venue: Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix, AZ

Last game result

Los Angeles Clippers: 141-122 win against the Golden State Warriors (24 October)

Phoenix Suns: 108-107 OT loss to the Denver Nuggets (25 October)

Match Overview

The Los Angeles Clippers have certainly lived up to the hype that surrounded them ahead of the start of the new season. The Clippers have clinically dispatched off the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors on the back of special performances from Kawhi Leonard and his supporting cast.

Leonard has starred on both ends of the floor and has received plenty of support from Lou Williams, Montrezl Harrell and Patrick Beverley, who have guided the Clippers to a 2-0 start. They will now travel to Phoenix to take on the Suns in a game they are overwhelming favorites to win.

The Suns were surprisingly competitive in their opening two games. They cruised past the Sacramento Kings and were one Devin Booker layup away from upsetting the Denver Nuggets. While they enter this contest against the Clippers as firm underdogs, they will relish the opportunity to make a statement against one of the favorites for the title.

Key Players

Los Angeles Clippers v Golden State Warriors

Advertisement

Los Angeles Clippers - Kawhi Leonard

Leonard has experienced no hangover from his exploits in the NBA Finals with the Toronto Raptors last season. He's begun life in Los Angeles at breakneck speed, leading the Clippers to victories over the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors.

Leonard poured in 30 points against the Lakers and followed it up with 21 points in just 21 minutes against the Warriors, which means he enters this contest well-rested.

The Suns simply do not have the personnel on defense to deal with someone of Leonard's skill set and he could have a monster game tonight.

Phoenix Suns - Devin Booker

Phoenix Suns v Denver Nuggets

Phoenix's 22-year-old guard Devin Booker has been carrying the franchise on his narrow shoulders the past few seasons, but he's finally got some support this time around. Regardless, he's still expected to do the bulk of the scoring in a team that lacks prolific shooters.

Booker averaged a whopping 26.6 points per game last season, although he did struggle against the Clippers, managing just 56 points in three encounters.

He enters this contest on the back of a poor shooting display against the Nuggets and will be keen to spark a turnaround in front of his home crowd.

Predicted starting lineups

Los Angeles Clippers - Patrick Patterson, Kawhi Leonard, Ivica Zubac, Landry Shamet, Patrick Beverley

Phoenix Suns - Kelly Oubre Jr., Dario Saric, Aron Baynes, Devin Booker, Ricky Rubio

Clippers vs Suns match prediction

The Clippers have won the last 12 meetings between the two sides, including six on the trot in Phoenix which is evidence of the stranglehold they've had on the Suns the past few years. That's not expected to change on Saturday considering the firepower the Clippers possess.

Moreover, the Suns will be featuring in the second game of a back-to-back while the Clippers enter this contest well-rested following their blowout of the Warriors a couple nights ago.

Ultimately, all signs point to a comfortable victory for Leonard and co.

Where to watch Clippers vs Suns?

The game will be broadcast nationwide on TNT from 10:00 PM (ET). There will be local coverage of the game on FOX Sports Arizona as well. You can live stream the game via NBA League Pass.