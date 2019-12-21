Los Angeles Clippers vs San Antonio Spurs: Match Preview and Predictions - 21st December 2019

Match details

Fixture: Los Angeles Clippers vs San Antonio Spurs

Date & Time: Saturday, December 21st, 2019 (8:30 PM ET)

Venue: AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX

Last game results

Los Angeles Clippers (21-9): 117-122 loss to the Houston Rockets (Thursday, December 19th, 2019)

San Antonio Spurs (11-16): 118-105 victory over the Brooklyn Nets (Thursday, December, 19th, 2019)

Los Angeles Clippers Preview:

The Los Angeles Clippers are 2nd overall, in the Western Conference, behind only the Los Angeles Lakers. However, on Thursday evening the Clippers suffered a tough 122-117 loss against the Houston Rockets. While the Clippers shot 49.4 percent overall and over 43 percent from long-range, it was an 18-point third quarter that cost them this game.

It didn’t help that the Houston backcourt of James Harden (28 points and 10 assists) and Russell Westbrook (40 points and 10 rebounds) each had a double-double. Kawhi Leonard, of the Clippers, responded with 25 points and 9 rebounds and Paul George had 34 points and 9 rebounds in the loss.

Key Player- Kawhi Leonard

The 2019 NBA Finals MVP is having a splendid season for the Los Angeles Clippers. Kawhi Leonard has played in 22 of the Clippers 30 games, to this point. At the moment. Leonard is averaging 25.5 points, 4.9 assists, and 7.9 rebounds per game.

Clippers predicted lineup

Patrick Beverley, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Maurice Harkless, Ivica Zubac.

San Antonio Spurs Preview

The San Antonio Spurs were the 7th seed in the Western Conference playoffs in 2019. They have had a slow start this season with a won/loss record of 11-16. Thursday evening, against the Brooklyn Nets, the Spurs claimed a double-digit victory 118-105 at home.

The Spurs erased a six-point deficit at the half by outscoring the Nets by 19 points in the second half. Point guard Patty Mills scored 27 points, off of the bench, and LaMarcus Aldridge added 20 in the Spurs victory.

Key Player – DeMar DeRozan

Shooting guard DeMar DeRozan scored just 12 points in the San Antonio Spurs victory over the Brooklyn Nets Thursday night. For the season, DeRozan is averaging 20.6 points, 4.9 assists, and 5.5 rebounds in 27 games. If the Spurs are to make the playoffs in 2020, DeRozan’s play must stay at an all-star level consistently.

Spurs predicted lineup

Bryn Forbes, Dejounte Murray, Trey Lyles, LaMarcus Aldredge, DeMar DeRozan.

Clippers vs Spurs Match Prediction

The Clippers have won 14 of their 21 games at home and are just .500 on the road at 7-7. However, they are 4-1 in their last five road games.

Kawhi Leonard has 87 points in the last three games he has played for an average of 29 points. His teammate Paul George is averaging 28.3 points per game in his last three appearances.

The San Antonio Spurs need to be more aggressive defensively. At the moment, their opponents only turn the ball over 13.7 times a game and the Spurs force 6.8 steals a game.

The Spurs are 4-1 in their last 5 home games. The Spurs have also had four games decided by two points or less in their last six games.

The San Antonio Spurs who are struggling at home with an 8-7 win/loss record is suddenly finding ways to win at the AT&T Center and they should beat the Los Angeles Clippers Saturday night.

Where to watch Clippers vs Spurs?

You can stream the game live online with NBA League Pass. The game can be watched on TV on FSPT and KMYS.