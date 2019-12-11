Los Angeles Clippers vs Toronto Raptors: Match Preview and Predictions - 11th December 2019

Toronto Raptors v Chicago Bulls

Match details

Fixture: Los Angeles Clippers vs Toronto Raptors

Date and time: Wednesday, 11 December 2019, 7:00 pm E.T.

Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario

Last game results

Los Angeles Clippers (18-7): 110-99 win against the Indiana Pacers (9 December 2019)

Toronto Raptors (16-7): 93-92 win against the Chicago Bulls (9 December 2019)

Los Angeles Clippers preview

After suffering a huge loss against the Bucks, the Clippers have responded in a great manner; they have beaten the Wizards and then the Indiana Pacers convincingly in their last two matches. They even had Kawhi Leonard rested for the last encounter as part of his load management.

The Clippers have an 18-7 record and are the second-ranked team in the Western Conference. They are one of the favorites for the championship this season because of the additions of Kawhi and Paul George to an already great roster.

Key player - Kawhi Leonard

Los Angeles Clippers v Washington Wizards

Kawhi will be returning to Toronto, the place where he won the NBA championship last season. He will be receiving his championship ring and a warm reception from the crowd.

Kawhi has been superb this season too for the Clippers. He is averaging 25.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and a career high 5.2 assists per game for the team. He will be looking to have a huge game against his former side.

Clippers predicted lineup

Patrick Beverley, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Moe Harkless, Ivica Zubac

Toronto Raptors preview

The defending NBA champions have started this season quite brightly. They have been one of the best defensive teams in the NBA so far.

The Raptors have a 16-7 record and are the 5th ranked team in the Eastern Conference. They have been performing really well despite losing their superstar Kawhi Leonard to the Clippers.

Key player - Pascal Siakam

Toronto Raptors v Los Angeles Clippers

Pascal Siakam has been one of the best stories in the NBA. He was a crucial member of the championship winning team and has improved his performances with every passing year in the league.

Siakam is averaging 24.5 points and 8.4 rebounds per game for the Raptors. He is also shooting a very efficient 46% from the field.

Siakam has been troubling opponents on both ends of the floor, and will be a key factor in the game against the Clippers.

Raptors predicted lineup

Kyle Lowry, Norman Powell, OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Marc Gasol

Clippers vs Raptors Match Prediction

The Clippers and the Raptors match-up promises to be a great one, especially with the storyline involving the return of Kawhi Leonard. Both the teams are pretty stacked and have great players throughout the roster.

I predict the Raptors to get a tight win in this match against the Clippers.

Where to watch Clippers vs Raptors?

This Inter Conference match-up can be seen on ESPN, Fox Sports Prime Ticket and TSN1/4/5, or you can stream it live online with NBA League Pass.