Los Angeles Clippers vs Utah Jazz: Match Preview and Predictions - 30th October 2019

Kawhi Leonard turned the league upside down when he decided to join the Los Angeles Clippers

Match details

Fixture: Los Angeles Clippers vs Utah Jazz

Date & Time: Wednesday, 30th October 2019 (10:00 PM ET)

Venue: Vivint Smart Home Arena, Utah

Last game results

Los Angeles Clippers (3-1): 111-96 win against the Charlotte Hornets (28th October, Monday)

Utah Jazz (3-1): 96-95 win against the Phoenix Suns (28th October, Monday)

Los Angeles Clippers Preview

The Clippers are easily the most stacked team in the league and are the favorites to win it all this season. They are just steamrolling the opponents and they don't even have Paul George as of now because he is recovering from shoulder surgery.

They just have too many players who can dominate on both ends of the floor and there are not a lot of teams in the league that can trouble them. Surprisingly, their only loss this season so far came against the Phoenix Suns, who finished at the bottom of the conference table last season.

However, they were quick to bounce back from the loss by sending the Charlotte Hornets to their third loss this season. The center of attraction is none other than 'The Klaw' as the small forward is averaging 27.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game in just 28.8 minutes of action this season.

Kawhi Leonard was unstoppable in the first week of the season and will be looking to carry the momentum into the second week. He is also the MVP front-runner after Week 1 and the Clippers look like they are ready for a 60+ wins season.

Key Player - Kawhi Leonard

Arguably the best two-way player in the league right now, Kawhi Leonard has been tearing apart the opposition teams with his skill and vision on both ends of the floor. Last year, Leonard did the unthinkable by leading the Toronto Raptors to their first NBA championship.

This year, he is on a mission to deliver the Clippers their first championship trophy. He has been everywhere on the floor so far for the team and the opposition teams do not seem to have any answer for Leonard.

He is shooting at a red-hot 51.9 % from the field and the season has just begun. Lou Williams (22.3 points) and Montrezl Harrell (20.5 points) are also doing a great job coming off the bench giving the team much-needed scoring options.

Clippers predicted lineup

Kawhi Leonard, Patrick Patterson, Ivica Zubac, Landry Shamet, Patrick Beverley

Utah Jazz Preview

The Utah Jazz have enough talent on their team to trouble even the best of the teams in the league. In the off-season, they added veteran point guard Mike Conley Jr. and are expected to make the playoffs for the fourth straight year.

After a disappointing pre-season (0-4), they started the regular season with a win against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Their only loss so far came against the Los Angeles Lakers who are a far more talented team than the Jazz.

Four games into the season, the Jazz are the best defensive team in the league, allowing just 91.5 points per game on average.

Key Player - Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell has impressed fans with the way he has embraced the leadership role in such a short period of time. After sending the Oklahoma City Thunder home in the first round of the playoffs in 2018, Mitchell put the league on notice.

The 23-year-old is the Jazz's go-to guy on the offensive end and maneuvers his way to the basket with his moves. In his third season in the league, he will be looking to have a deep run in the playoffs playing alongside the likes of Mike Conley Jr. and Jeff Green.

In their recent win against the Phoenix Suns, Donovan Mitchell starred for the team scoring 25 points, including game-winning clutch free-throw.

Jazz predicted lineup

Bojan Bogdanovic, Royce O'Neale, Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, Mike Conley Jr.

Clippers vs Jazz Match Prediction

The Clippers and the Jazz are two of the best defensive teams in the league and this will be a must-watch game for basketball fans. Jazz's overall offense has not been great so far and Mike Conley Jr. scored only one point in their recent win against the Suns.

The Jazz do not have a lot of players who can score the ball at will. Even though they have shooters who can make it splash, they need Conley to set it up for them. It is only a matter of time before Conley understands the Jazz offense and starts performing the way we know he performs and the fans need to stay positive on this team's prospects.

With that being said, the Jazz have players who can block shots, get steals and make good defensive plays that can make up for their lacklustre offense. Playing at home gives them an added advantage and the Jazz are expected to hold on to victory.

Where to Watch Clippers vs Jazz?

Local coverage of the game can be caught on Fox Sports Prime Ticket. The game will also be broadcast nationwide on ESPN. Additionally, you can also live stream the game via NBA League Pass.